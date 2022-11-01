Joker is hunted by a familiar face in The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2

In The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1, the Clown Prince of Crime attempted to retake the Gotham crime scene, only to be laughed out of town... and then a second Joker revealed himself, meaning one is in Los Angeles and one is in Gotham.

But which one is the real Joker?

Spoilers ahead for The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2

More to the point, why is Jason Todd hunting him down?

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2 written by Matthew Rosenberg, drawn by Carmine Di Giandomenico, colored by Arif Prianto, and lettered by Tom Napolitano introduces Red Hood and Harley Quinn to the mix. The Joker in Gotham - who may or may not be the real one - is trying to track down a man named Cardiff. Along the way, he meets up with an old henchman, steals a suit, and goes to see his ex-girlfriend Harley Quinn.

She doesn't think he's the real Joker because if he were, he never would have come to see her.

But before he can respond to that, he's grabbed by the Red Hood, who's been tracking down this Joker for hours. Jason has methodically made his way through Gotham's underground seeking information about Joker's whereabouts, and he finally follows one man's suggestion to go see his ex-girlfriend - Harley Quinn.

Check out some of Jason's manhunt in the pages below.

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2 doesn't answer any questions about which Joker is which, and each one seems to think he's the real one. But it's possible Red Hood is after both. In the original announcement for the series, DC teased a fan-favorite vigilante whose loyalties would be tested... and if that's Jason, we might be in for a wild ride.

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #2 is available now.

