Joe Quesada reveals a new page from his mystery Marvel Comics project

Joe Quesada has shared a new page of interior art from the mysterious Marvel project that he first teased on his Facebook back in December 2021.

In an interview with Dave Cummings, shared via Quesada's own Substack, he promised that, "In the coming months, you'll hear more about it as it nears completion."

The black and white page (see below) is typically detailed and atmospheric Quesada art, depicting several characters looking on in concern - though quite what is going on and who these people are remains unclear.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics / Joe Quesada)

"I've been pecking away at a project and keeping it on the down-low," Quesada said of the new comic back in 2021. "But, I think in 2022 I'll start posting some small bits and pieces. Here's a hint, it involves Marvel superheroes and lots of stuff happens!"

More than a year has passed since that first tease with no sign of the new book until now. In the meantime, Quesada has been very busy. He stepped down from his role as Marvel's chief creative officer and began working with Amazon Studios, developing new and existing comic-based projects for the streamer. He's also made a short film, and has drawn some covers for DC.

Also in his newsletter, Quesada discussed his first meeting with Stan Lee, revealing the "formula" that Lee passed onto him for creating a Marvel superhero, noting that it had little to do with plot and everything to do with character.

"I looked back at Stan's notes and noticed that not one had anything to do with structure, superpowers, action scenes, or continuity," Quesada wrote. "They were about Matt Murdock, T'Challa, Frank Castle, and Black Bolt." It was advice Quesada took to heart while working as editor-in-chief at the publisher.

More on this exciting new book as we get it...

