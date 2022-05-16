Jimmy Olsen creative team returns for Perry White's first solo title

Another staff member at the Daily Planet is getting his own DC Comics spotlight this summer. This time, readers will follow Editor in Chief Perry White throughout the years of his lustrous journalism career, including reprinted stories, in an anthology-style one-shot.

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen's Boss Perry White #1 will be available in June. The 48-page issue will feature a new, seven-page story by fan-favorite Jimmy Olsen creative team – writer Matt Fraction, artist Steve Lieber, colorist Nathan Fairbairn, and letterer Clayton Cowles – as well as reprinted stories by Elliot S. Maggin and Curtis Swan, Neil Kleid and Dean Haspiel, and Brian Michael Bendis and Ivan Reis.

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen’s Boss Perry White #1 cover by Steve Lieber and Nathan Fairbairn (Image credit: DC)

Although Perry White was created in the '40s – he first appeared on the Superman radio show before quickly making the jump to comics – and has appeared in multiple series across the years, the well-respected journalist has never had a title of his own, until now. Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen's Boss puts Perry in the spotlight for the first time, and also marks the return of Fraction, Lieber, Fairbairn, and Cowles to their Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen: Who Killed Jimmy Olsen? run.

DC has not revealed whether this creative team is back for good, or just for this single-issue anthology story, but either way, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen's Boss Perry White #1 is a big one, especially for fans who like to get fully immersed in the world of their favorite superheroes. Getting to know Clark Kent and Lois Lane's boss adds another layer of dimension to the DC Universe.

Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen's Boss Perry White #1 will be available June 21 from DC Comics.

Perry White has of course been a part of some of the best Superman stories of all time.