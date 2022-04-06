Jeff Lemire expands Black Hammer with a second Substack title

Jeff Lemire is expanding the Black Hammer content he's currently offering to subscribers of his Substack newsletter 'Tales From the Farm (opens in new tab),' with a new weekly anthology series featuring the characters Colonel Randall Weird and Dr. James Robinson as they embark on a series of adventures told by writer Tate Brombal, along with a rotating cast of all-star artists.

Titled Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda, the anthology series is described as "Little Nemo meets The Little Prince" - meaning, for those familiar with those works, the new Black Hammer spin-off is likely to be elaborately surreal and colorful.

(Image credit: Jeff Lemire)

In terms of the plot, Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda focuses on the titular characters - including a "much younger version" of the character Dr. Andromeda as they travel through multiple worlds on a quest to find the other heroes of the Black Hammer universe, who have been appearing in Lemire's ongoing Substack title The Last Days of Black Hammer.

"Colonel Weird continues to take on a life of his own as both a fan favorite and my own personal favorite Black Hammer character," states Black Hammer creator Lemire in the announcement. "It's a wonderful, strange dream come true to see so many talented artists interpreting the Colonel, and Tate and Ray have done a great job anchoring the whole thing and building a surprising new chapter that fans will love."

Along with writer Tate Brombal, Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda will feature art from Ariela Kristantina, Ray Fawkes, Andrea Sorrentino, Marguerite Sauvage, Yuko Shimizu, Dani, Tyler Bence, Nick Robles, Shawn Kuruneru, and Tyler Crook.

The first chapter, by Brombal with art from Ray Fawkes, is now available on Lemire's Substack. Here's a gallery of interior pages:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jeff Lemire) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Jeff Lemire) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Jeff Lemire) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Jeff Lemire)

