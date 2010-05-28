James McAvoy joins X-Men: First Class

James McAvoy has signed on to play a young Professor X in the upcoming X-Men: First Class .

The X-prequel, which is being helmed by Kick-Ass ’ Matthew Vaughn, will track the formation of the X-Men, and follow the relationship between Xavier and Magneto.

McAvoy’s casting is an undeniable coup for the project, the Glasgow native surely one of the finest young British talents kicking around today. And it’s a relief that Patrick Stewart won’t be taking on the role with a dodgy CGI face-lift.

But who to play MacAvoy’s sparring partner Magneto? Could Vaughn’s favourite Kick-Asser Aaron Johnson be in the pipeline? No word on that character yet.

Filming is set to commence this summer, with the film pegged for release on 3 June 2011.

Bryan Singer, who remains onboard as producer while he directs Jack And The Giant Killer , confirmed that First Class would “probably utilize some of the [ planned/announced X-Men Origins:] Magneto story because it deals with a young Magneto”.

Singer added that First Class “might supersede” that movie because this one would look at “that relationship between a young energetic professor and a disenfranchised victim of the Holocaust”.

Source: [ Heat Vision ]

Is McAvoy a good choice for the role? Drop us a line...