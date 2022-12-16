It all comes down to Dick Grayson vs. Deathstroke in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 brings the finale of DC's latest reality rebuilding event story, in which the Justice League was seemingly killed while being transported to prison-like pocket dimensions, leaving DC's core Earth without its most powerful protectors.

In the wake of the League's absence, the remaining heroes of the DCU have stepped up to take on the Great Darkness, the evil force whose power was able to banish the Justice League in the first place.

Now, in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7, the heroes who have stuck around are fighting their final battle against Deathstroke and his so-called Dark Army of supervillains, and we've got a massive preview of the issue with a host of covers and some interior pages from writer Joshua Williamson, artists Daniel Sampere, Jack Herbert, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Rafa Sandoval, Alejandro Sanchez, Alex Guimaraes, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Matt Herms, and letterer Tom Napolitano.

In the pages, Dick Grayson confronts Slade Wilson as the heroes of the returning Justice League and their allies take on his Dark Army. The two old enemies reminisce on their history as they undergo a timeless clash, with each of them cycling through the various costumes and guises they've donned over the years.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 16 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Following Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, which ends with December 20's #7, DC will begin a publishing initiative titled Dawn of DC, in which the publisher will launch and revamp a whole host of titles throughout 2023, starting with the Superman franchise.

Will Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths find a place among the most important DC events of all time?