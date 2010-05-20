iPhone game of the day: Doodle Jump

Game: Doodle Jump -BE WARNED: Extremely addictive!

Price: £0.59/$0.99

Size: 8.3MB

Buy it on the iTunes Store

Doodle Jump'ssimple premise andincredibly simple tilt controls and are exactly the sort of thing that create a synergy between a game and the platform it's on. Lima Sky's cute little app just sees you navigating platforms skywards as an auto-jumping doodle. It's devastatingly addictive and utterly essential for anyone with an iPhone.

The game has been given a steady flow of updates too, keeping it fresh just as you think you've learned all the enemy patterns. There are plenty of themes and secrets too, but it's theeureka moments that make it so great - not only for beating your own score, but showing that you're better than your mate. Or twice as good as your mate as you double his highest score.

If you've got an iPhone or iPod Touch, get this. Simple as that.



Above: The classic Doodle Jump theme. Mind the breaking platforms!



Above: The awesome jungle theme. Don't get abducted by a mushroom

20 May, 2010