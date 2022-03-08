Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs rumored to launch between May and June

The first batch of Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs could be released between May and June 2022 according to credible sources.

While Intel itself has officially stated that Arc Alchemist discrete graphics cards are coming to market in Q2 2022, no specified date has been given as of yet. Enter Igor's Lab with information stating that at least one to three models are rumored to launch between May 2 and June 1, 2022.

Igor also stated how: "Several different sources have told me of another Intel card postponement, at least as far as SKU 1 to 3, the three performance models, are concerned." He also went on to say how the delay could be down to wanting to perfect graphics cards driver support ahead of release. This could be the reason for the 32-day gap release window.

This information would be consistent with other Intel Arc Alchemist GPU rumors that we've been seeing since the start of the year, especially in reiterating the three series that are expected to launch. We've previously covered how OpenCL benchmarks may have revealed the A300, A500, and A700 series of Alchemist GPUs, so this rumor certainly has some weight behind it.

How diverse could the Intel Arc Alchemist line be?

Wccftech honed in further on its speculation for the upcoming Intel Arc Alchemist GPU generation that's destined to hit the market. The theorized specs range from the weakest GPU in the line-up, the Arc A330, with a proposed 4GB GDDR6 of memory and a 64-bit memory bus, essentially paralleling it with AMD's entry-level RX 6500 XT which dropped in late January 2022.

Interestingly enough, however, is the highest-end of Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs reported to be in production, rumored to be the Arc A780 with either 32GB or 16GB GDDR6 memory and a 256-bit memory bus, as reported by Wccftech. The A780 could be the Intel Arc GPU of which leaked SiSoftware benchmarks revealed could hold its own against the RTX 3070 Ti.

Now the Intel A-series has yet to be officially confirmed by the chipset manufacturer, all we know so far are the codenames and a few rumored specifications based on industry insider knowledge.

We'll be bringing you everything we know about Intel Arc Alchemist closer to release, but given that these sources have been right on the money before with new GPU stock going live, we wouldn't be surprised if the Intel Arc dedicated GPU line dropped within this time frame.

Gear up for Intel Arc Alchemist with the best gaming desks, best gaming monitors, and best gaming keyboards.