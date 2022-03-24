Immortality drops an intriguing extended trailer at the Future Games show

A new extended trailer for Sam Barlow's next game, Immortality, has debuted at the Future Games Show.

Immortality is an upcoming FMV mystery horror from Her Story creator Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid Productions. The extended trailer showcased during the Future Games Show gives us an intriguing look at the "interactive movie trilogy", which sees you investigate the curious case of film star Marissa Marcel. With only three movies to her name that were never released, no one knows just what happened to Marcel. By digging into the rare found footage of the lost films, you'll start to piece together the stories of the movies, and examine behind-the-scenes clips to figure out what happened to the actor.

As we can see in the trailer, you'll be able to explore using Match Cut, which is editing software used in cinematography to transition from one scene to another. As you watch the movies and behind the scenes, you can focus on the smallest details to see where they might lead. At one point, for example, the focus is on a lit cigarette in a piece of footage that then cuts to another scene where someone is also holding one.

Since you're the one driving the investigation, Immortality will give you the freedom to follow your own curiosity and explore each piece of footage to find notable elements or moments that may help unravel the tantalizing mystery.

Immortality is currently set to come to Xbox Series X/S and PC in Summer 2022. Barlow's previous games Her Story and Telling Lies both offered up engaging interactive experiences that saw you dig into found footage. The concept behind Immortality is certainly a fascinating one, and the freedom it looks set to afford you to get to the bottom of the mystery will no doubt awaken the wannabe detectives in all of us.