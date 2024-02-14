If you're a DM, this smart D&D setup will be a total game-changer for your next campaign

I am willing to accept that Gary Gygax initially intended D&D to be played with little more than a set of dice and a pen and paper. This simplicity is part of why it’s one of the best tabletop RPGs of all time. However, the possibilities for expanding your Dungeons & Dragons experience are pretty much endless – so why not? Whether you show up to the table in full fantasy garb or 3D-print terrain for your map, the fruit of that effort is a deepened immersion in your campaign.

Even if you don’t have the interest – or the time – for laboring over crafting or cosplay, there’s some really cool tech that’ll provide you with a surprisingly effective shortcut. Of course, on the software side of things, you have map makers like Dungeon Alchemist or virtual tabletops like Mirrorscape . Though I think hardware remains a bit of an unsung hero when it comes to creating the ideal adventuring ambience. I simply won’t stand for it; here are some top-notch, techy D&D enhancements that I need to get on your radar.

Dancing Lights

From the crackle of an Eldritch Blast to the warm glow of a tavern, the world of D&D contains a whole lot of light and color. It’s a spectrum that is that far from represented by your run-of-the-mill light solutions. With that in mind, I’ve found that color-changing smart lights can do some serious heavy lifting when it comes to scene-setting.

The form factor to choose for your smart lights largely depends on what specific applications you might have in mind. For example, a simple smart bulb works just fine provided I’m aiming to establish the overall vibe of an environment. However, if I want to capture the brilliance of the Color Spray my party’s wizard just cast, I’m going to want something that allows for more fine-tuning.

There are a whole host of smart light products from geometric panels to lightstrips, and they’re all available at a range of price points. You really don’t have to splash the cash but from my experience with the more high-end Nanoleaf range , but I have to admit that I’ve been really impressed. The main pull of Nanoleaf lights is obviously their dazzling range of colors, but there’s more to it. The Nanoleaf app is also super easy to use and allows to you to save customs lighting presets and have them appear on a timer. Basically, it gives you the power to orchestrate a bespoke light display for all of your most epic battles.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror + Lightstrip Kit is a perfect choice if you use a monitor or TV to display a virtual tabletop to your party, or if you play entirely online. It's a flexible smart light strip that adheres to the back of your TV/monitor and emits light that frames your display beautifully. It even uses its included 4D camera to cleverly mirror the visuals or audio of what’s happening on your screen.

What’s more, once you’ve wrapped up your D&D session, the Nanoleaf 4D is also an excellent accompaniment to your favorite- video games. If you fancy starting yet another playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 (and ugh, me too), your smart light can be synced to follow all the action.

Telekinesis

Picture it: you’ve assembled the smart light setup of your dreams. You’re DMing, guiding your party through the Underdark. You’ve got the perfect sickly, purple-gray hue cast across the walls. Your players get a little too brave exploring the caverns and wind up provoking the ire of a Beholder. The aberration launches a surprise attack! It prepares to aim a Disintegration Ray at them and a flood of bright green energy shoots from one of its hideous eyestalks. And … you awkwardly fumble for your phone to change the color of your lights. Yeah, that doesn’t exactly command the kind of authority you were aiming for.

If you need quickfire command of elements like sound or lighting effects, getting your hands on some kind of programmable macro-pad is the way to go. Think of the kind of gadgets most often used by streamers to quickly perform key actions while live before an audience. As a DM, you thankfully don’t face the same stakes as any of the top streamers, but you still want to impress your audience. Having lighting-fast access to a library of visual or auditory extras is a great way to achieve it.

(Image credit: Future/Alex Berry)

Unsure where to start when choosing? The Elgato Stream Deck is a favorite among professionals, and for good reason. The Razer Stream Controller X is another one of GamesRadar+’s top picks.

Disguise self

Having distinct character voices is such a fun way to heighten your roleplay. It’s a tad easier for players, given they only really need one in their repertoire at a time. Meanwhile, the DM is tasked with voicing the rest of the world. We’re not all blessed with voice-acting chops, but that’s okay. If you don’t quite have the vocal range to make your halflings sound distinct from your half-orcs, you can always rely on a little help from a voice-changer.

(Image credit: Blue)

Logitech’s Blue Yeti microphones come with Blue VO!CE software that offers a range of voice modulation effects which are perfect for this. Of course, it can achieve simple things like shifting your voice’s pitch, but it also offers an interesting range of ghostly and monstrous effects that would feel well at home in a Dungeon Master’s toolkit. What’s more, if you opt for their collaboration with World of Warcraft, you can rest assured that you’ll have preconfigured voice effects that hit all your essential fantasy archetypes.

Certainly, the most important parts of a Dungeon Master’s toolkit are imagination, open-mindedness, and the willingness to commit to the bit. After all, that’s what’s gotten so many players through so many adventures over the past 50 years. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t have some fun with the format and experiment with new ways for you and your party to experience Dungeons and Dragons. Give a smart DM setup a try!

