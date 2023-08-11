I regret to inform you I seduced Baldur's Gate 3's most unhinged romance option

It's no secret by now that Baldur's Gate 3 has a… robust set of romance options, but if you thought Halsin's Wild Shape sex scene was impressive, I'm here to tell you that you've seen nothing yet.

This article touches on major spoilers for the entirety of Baldur's Gate 3.

As Baldur's Gate 3 progresses, you'll develop a partnership with a Mind Flayer. Yep, one of those tentacled-faced meanies will join your side, offering their assistance through the Astral Plane. Unlike the rest of the Mind Flayer hive mind, this character, known as The Emperor, has their own life, their own free will, and some understanding of what existence was like before it looked like they'd violently collided with an octopus.

Over time, you'll have the chance to spend some time with The Emperor. There's a properly fleshed-out backstory to delve into, and over time the walls that this empirical character has put up around themselves start to come down. While most Mind Flayers are unquestioning killers, this one clearly styles themselves as some kind of philosopher prince. It's a lot, but it's endearing enough to keep you listening.

It's also endearing enough that if you play your cards right, you can romance The Emperor. And as a person whose first playthrough is a bard , it's only correct that I have done this. To be quite honest, I'm not sure I stand by that decision, but let's just say I did it for science. And while Steam achievements suggest this is far from a common occurrence, social media makes it clear that I'm not the only one that took on this burden.

I have become the bardest of bards. The most unstoppable bard. The bard that barded too much #baldursgate3 pic.twitter.com/VAhDmP1MX7August 10, 2023 See more

