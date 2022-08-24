Hunt down snacks as a mischievous Raccoon in Snaccoon, a stealth exploration game coming soon

The first glimpse of gameplay for the upcoming stealth exploration game Snaccoon has been unveiled at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana.

The trailer kicks off with a shot of a sun-kissed metropolis before the camera pans down to a more warmly lit alley where a raccoon naps. We then see a few clips of our furry protagonist exploring the city by reaching hard-to-reach places by hopping from crate to crate.

While Snaccoon is a stealth game by nature, there appears to be a fair serving of chaos to be had, putting us in mind of something like Untitled Goose Game. Our Racoon pal scrawls through some ventilation shafts before the shot of a doughnut on someone’s phone sends them tumbling to the room below. We then see the garbage dweller run around through the selfie view of the phone they picked up, all while everyone else makes for the exit as quickly as possible.

The teaser trailer then wraps up with a different shot of our protagonist creeping through an alley, trying their best to avoid the flashlight of a wandering human. If the energetic, synth-led track that accompanies the trailer is anything to go by, this exploration game looks like a joyous time that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

If you’re looking for some background, Snaccoon is the work of an indie developer who has been picking at the hobby project since the pandemic started. Times of particular productivity have come and gone, though it looks like everything is starting to come together. Snaccoon doesn’t have a proper release date yet, though the trailer reveals that the wholesome stealth gaming is “coming soon”.

Something to keep you busy? Here are the best stealth games you can sneak through right now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).