Humble Bundle's COVID-19 Bundle raises $1m for charity

The latest Humble Bundle to raise funds to support countries badly affected by COVID-19 has raised over one million dollars.

The Bundle – which aimed to support charities in Brazil and India and the organizations Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), International Medical Corps, and GiveIndia – went on to sell 54,374 bundles, raising an astonishing $1,170,824 in aid.

"On behalf of the patients we serve, I want to thank the Humble community for coming together in support of Doctors Without Borders during these times of crisis," Doctors Without Borders said in a statement on the official website (thanks, The Gamer).

"With your generous donations, we will be able to support our lifesaving work in India and Brazil. Amid devastating waves of COVID-19, our aid workers are caring for the most vulnerable people, supporting overwhelmed health systems, and keeping essential health services available. To these communities, your support is a message that they are not alone. Thank you for stepping in to help save lives."

(Image credit: Humble Bundle)

"Direct Relief is tremendously grateful to Humble Bundle and its community of passionate and generous people," added the organization Direct Relief. "Their collective efforts will translate to critically-needed medicines, supplies, and other resources to the hardest-hit communities in India and Brazil as they continue to battle rising cases of COVID-19.

"The generosity received as a result of Humble Bundle's effort is deeply inspiring and will serve as a force-multiplier to get more aid into these areas to improve the health and lives of those who are most vulnerable."

Last month, Humble Bundle partnered with Stop AAPI Hate , a coalition addressing the rise of anti-Asian discrimination amid the pandemic, and Humble made Stop AAPI Hate its featured charity for the month of April, which means all applicable purchases on Humble Bundle, including 5 per cent of proceeds from Humble Choice, also supported the charity.

Back in June 2020, the company also released the Fight For Racial Justice Bundle , with all proceeds benefiting "organizations fighting for racial justice." In the same month, Humble launched the Black Game Developer Fund , a $1m annual program aimed at helping Black developers without publishers fund their games.