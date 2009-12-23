Howard joins Eastwoods latest

The shooting schedule for Clint Eastwood’s latest film Hereafter has barely cooled out of the printer. But already buzz is gathering momentum on what could be the filmmaker’s most mysterious project yet.

Not least because nobody really knows what it is. Even newly-cast Bryce Dallas Howard is being coy with details.

Promoting The Loss of a Teardrop in Los Angeles this week, the Terminator Salvation star teased reporters with vague details about her involvement in the project.

"Oh, goodness, that's actually the first question I've had about that," the actress said when asked about Hereafter . "I want to be careful because I haven't spoken to anyone on the film, as far as what I can share. I'm really going to be totally vague, because I don't want to speak out of turn. I just got hired."

When nudged about whether or not the film was a supernatural thriller, she teasingly added, “Oh, possibly.”

Which really doesn’t tell us a great deal. Earlier this year, Eastwood himself confirmed that the film, scripted by Peter The Queen Morgan, was the story of three people “who have had traumatic experiences in their life, and how these stories converge towards one another. It ends up with all three stories culminating in one big sequence.”

Consider us well and truly teased. Howard joins a transatlantic cast that includes Matt Damon, Cécile De France (last seen in Mesrine ), and Martyrs star Mylène Jampanoï. Frankly, anything could happen.

