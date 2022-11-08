How Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 restores the Justice League to Earth-0

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 is the penultimate issue in the ongoing, universe-altering event at DC, and it pits every hero on Earth-0/Prime against Pariah, the Great Darkness, Deathstroke, and his Dark Army.

It also restores the Justice League - fully - for the first time since the team's deaths in Justice League #75 in April.

Spoilers ahead for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 is written by Joshua Williamson, drawn by Daniel Sampere, colored by Alejandro Sanchez, and lettered by Tom Napolitano. After the Infinite Earths are restored, the Justice League narrowly escapes its "happiness prisons" created by Pariah, and Nightwing calls for every superhero to help fight the supervillain and Deathstroke, this issue begins the knock-down, drag-out battle between light and dark for the future of the DC Universe.

Young legacy heroes - specifically Yara Flor (Wonder Woman), Jace Fox (Batman), and Jon Kent (Superman) - manage to manipulate Pariah's machine to destroy him once and for all, but Deathstroke and the Dark Army keep fighting even once they're no longer possessed by the Great Darkness.

Just when all hope seems lost and even Jon Kent-Superman is literally on his knees, something incredible happens: The Justice League returns.

In order to get back to Earth-0/Prime, the Justice League depends on Barry Allen and Hal Jordan to combine the Flash's energy connections to the Infinite Earths and the power of the Green Lantern ring to get them back to where they belong. Although the heroes are a little doubtful that it will work, the plan succeeds, and just in the nick of time.

As Doomsday bears down on Jon, Clark appears at his side and holds the monster off, which gives Jon the boost of morale he needs to get back on his feet and keep fighting. Together, the two Supermen take down one of Clark Kent's oldest and deadliest foes - the first monster to literally kill Superman - and then the entire Justice League joins the fight in a glorious display of light.

It's a huge moment after months of build-up in which the individual members of the Justice League were separated on their own Earths, which were built by Pariah using their literal essences. This forced legacy heroes to step up to the plate in a major way, even and especially when Justice Leaguer and antihero Black Adam put them down for every attempt they made.

(Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

Now that the JLA is back, it can help the rest of the assembled heroes to fight Deathstroke in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7, which will conclude the event.

The new DC editorial era known as the Dawn of the DCU will come next in 2023, with Nightwing taking a prominent role - much like he has throughout Dark Crisis. We'll also see a relaunch of the Superman line focused on family, and the Lazarus Planet event, which literally transforms every super-powered being on Earth.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 is available now.

