Battle 18th century alt-history witches and devils to prevent the arrival of Lucifer in Hexxen: Hunters

Hexxen: Hunters has just been exclusively revealed in a world premiere shown during the Future Games Show. Based on Hexxen: 1733, a tabletop role-playing game from Germany's biggest TTRPG publisher, it's set in an 18th-century European alternate history where the Gates of Hell have been opened.

Witches, devils, and other creatures have infiltrated the human realms, trying to corrupt the souls of the living with deception and false promises, while the Hunters fight back against their influence using a combination of weapons, potions, and supernatural magic of their own.

Combat is focused on being able to pull off combos and make the most of each turn, while your eight unique hunters each have a branching skill tree to explore and hone your play style.

Your adventures are based around a central hub village, which can be built up over time using collected resources to convert run-down shacks into a thriving community. This is more than a cosmetic change, as the individual buildings provide better perks as they are developed, allowing you to have more tools and resources at your disposal.

During all of this, you must watch the Doomsday Clock and do everything in your power to prevent it from ticking down and spelling the end for humanity.

Hexxen: Hunters will be coming to Steam and Epic Games Store in 2024, and you can wishlist it now.

