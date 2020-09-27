Here's a new teaser for Breath of the Wild prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Nintendo teased that it was going to share an extended look at Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay during Tokyo Game Show 2020 this weekend, and it certainly delivered on its promise.

In a livestream from the trade show, producers Yosuke Hayashi and Masaki Furusawa joined director Ryouta Matsushita at the digital event to present new footage of the hack-and-slasher, depicting Breath of the Wild's Impa – who will be a playable warrior – 100 years younger than she appeared to be in the latest Zelda instalment.

Though not quite as long as the footage shared during TGS, here's a teaser to whet your appetite (longer snippets can be found elsewhere online, too - thanks, VGC):

"Unlike the previous Hyrule Warriors games, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was developed by working closely with the Zelda team in every step of the process, including gameplay direction, graphics, world, and all dialogue," Hayashi explained when Age of Calamity was announced.

"And while we maintained the distinct gameplay style of the Warriors series, with exciting 1 versus 1,000 battles, and a wide variety of playable characters, this became the only game that will let you experience the world 100 years prior to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild firsthand."

The Dynasty Warriors-inspired hack-and-slasher will release on Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020.

As for Breath of the Wild 2 ? Nintendo did touch on it a few weeks ago, but admitted it had nothing to share just yet.

"In order to make the vast world you enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development, so you'll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates," Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma said at the time.