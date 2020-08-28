Hellstrom: Prince of Lies collection canceled by Marvel

Marvel Comics has canceled a planned collection of writer Rafael Nieves and artist Leonard Manco's 1993 series Hellstrom: Prince of Lies, which would have been released November 10.

Marvel Comics has offered no explanation for the cancellation.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Created by Gary Friedrich and Herb Trimpe in the '70s, Hellstrom is the son of Satan (as his epigraph denotes), or at least one of the Marvel Universe’s equivalent characters, and alongside his sister Satana, practices magic to hold back the forces of evil.

Though initially short-lived, Hellstrom became a recurring character in Defenders and gained a cult popularity status – even leading to an upcoming Hulu TV show that recasts Daimon Hellstrom and Satana as Daimon and Ana Helstrom (notice the difference in spelling), the children of a notorious serial killer.

That series, starring Tom Austen as Daimon and Sydney Lemmon as Ana, is scheduled to run for10 episodes, and will debut October 16 on Hulu. The show was originally planned as the first in a series of TV shows titled Marvel Television's Adventure Into Fear, which would also have included a since cancelled Ghost Rider television show. Since Marvel TV's restructuring, it's unclear whether Helstrom will fit into the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A teaser for the show was released during the Comic-Con@Home event.

Most recently, Hellstrom appeared in Jason Aaron’s Avengers comic book to aid in exorcising Robbie Reyes’s Ghost Rider Hellcharger car.

Another collection collecting Warren Ellis and Leonard Manco's Hellstrom: Prince of Lies run is still planned for release on November 10.