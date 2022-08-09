Hawkgirl makes a bold decision about Hawk-continuity in Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League

Although the Justice League is currently separated by Pariah on individual planets (or "happiness prisons," as they're called by Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson), there's no telling what their decisions could mean for their futures…

And one JLA hero just made a major choice that could have a big impact moving forward.

Spoilers ahead for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Lantern #1

The backup story in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Lantern #1 features Kendra Saunders, AKA Hawkgirl, who apparently goes on a hunt for an ancient ruin to, in her words, "get her life back." The story is written by Jeremy Adams, illustrated by Jack Herbert, colored by Alex Guimarães, and lettered by Troy Peteri.

What exactly does Kendra mean about getting her life back?

According to her internal monologue, which populates most of the story, becoming Hawkgirl and gaining the power of resurrection has made it so that not only does she remember every single one of her lives, but none of them feel special to her. Her quest here is to find the Vase of Mortality, the contents of which will erase her powers and allow her to live this life as her only one.

Kendra drinks the contents of the vase and quickly has all her memories of past lives erased, which she thinks is a good thing. "I'm alive," she says. "The dream of my future my own. No more reincarnation. Just the life ahead of me and what I choose to make of it."

In essence, Kendra's choice in this story returns her to her original status quo, before she met Hawkman and found out about the Hawk legacy.

But because she's making this choice on an alternate planet formed from her essence by the supervillain Pariah – who's seen laughing maniacally on the last page – it may not matter once she and the rest of the Justice League are inevitably restored to the main DC Universe. It's also unclear how much Pariah's influence is playing into this version of herself.

Regardless of the potential effects on the Multiverse itself, Hawgirl's thoughts on her own mortality could continue to impact the character moving forward… even if her power of reincarnation isn't as gone as she currently thinks.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths: Worlds Without a Justice League - Green Lantern #1 is available now.

