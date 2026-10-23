Where to buy the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2: Amazon gets fresh restock ahead of launch

Many wondering where to buy the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 have been stuck desperately hunting for stock after the special edition was swept off the shelves within its first day at pre-order. However, retailers have started dropping additional stock of the hard-to-find release in the last day, which means these engines are starting to rev once more.

In fact, the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 is currently in stock right now in the UK. Both Amazon and Argos have these handhelds ready to order today.

Why now? We're in the window when pre-order payments are starting to be taken from those lucky enough to snag the Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 last month. With launch set for October 29, many retailers will be starting their shipping process about now. When payments inevitably bounce or early birds get cold feet, their previously accounted-for handhelds return to the shelves.

While next week might give us our biggest splash of new Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock (Nintendo itself has reassured us that restocks are on their way) it's well worth keeping a close eye on the retailers below over the weekend. Stores in both the US and UK have been spotted sliding these handhelds over the counter in recent days.

Quick stock check

UK

US

Where to buy the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Walmart | Check stock Walmart originally launched its Zelda Switch 2 pre-orders pretty early out the gate, quickly running out. Keep a close eye here in the mornings, we haven't seen a second run at this retailer so far. Pro controller: Check stock Carry case: Check stock Ocarina of Time: On sale - $59.99 $49.99

Best Buy | Check stock Best Buy has already had the Legend of Zelda Switch 2 back on the shelves in the last few days, but it's also running an in-store midnight launch with handhelds up for grabs. Pro Controller: Check stock Carry Case: Check stock Ocarina of Time: $69.99

Amazon | Check stock Amazon doesn't currently have any listing pages live for the Legend of Zelda Switch 2 or its accessories. This store is usually a little late to the party in the US, but it's worth checking around - it's often a little sneakier with its listings. Ocarina of Time: $69.99 $59.99

Target | Check stock Target has restocked the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 and its Pro Controller once in the last few days, with a rolling wave of availability yesterday. Carry case: Check stock Pro Controller: Check stock Ocarina of Time: $69.99

Nintendo | Check stock Nintendo itself is also sold out of Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, but has a 'check back soon' message that could spell hope for future stock drops. The brand recently reassured customers that restocks were on their way after stating it "underestimated" demand. Pro Controller: Check stock Carry case: Check stock Ocarina of Time: $69.99

Where to buy Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

Amazon | In stock The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 is currently in stock and ready to go at Amazon, but you'll want to move fast on this one.

Argos | In stock Argos also has the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 console live on the shelves right now, though delivery options will depend on your postcode.

Smyths Toys | Check stock Smyths Toys was fast with its Legend of Zelda Switch 2 pre-orders last month, but hasn't had any stock since then. We regularly see new waves of other hard-to-find gadgets here first, though, so keep a close eye. Pro Controller | Check stock Case | Check stock Ocarina of Time: £54.99

Very | Check stock Here's the thing with Very. It often bundles up difficult-to-find stock with extra accessories or games to keep resellers at bay. That means you'll be paying a little more here (though still only RRP for everything you're getting) but stock often holds out a lot longer.

Nintendo | Check stock Nintendo has also stated more stock is on the way, so you'd expect its own store to be one of the first with fresh handhelds up for grabs.

Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock hunting tips

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Tabitha Baker Social Links Navigation Managing Editor - Hardware I've been tracking hard-to-find stock on major releases ever since the PS5 and Xbox Series X shortages. That means I know when and where new stock is likely to land, and how to make sure you're first in line when it does.

After years of high demand for major hardware releases, we've picked up a thing or two about how retailers operate and how best to approach new restock opportunities. The key here is to make sure you can sail through checkout as quickly as possible when the heat is on.

GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That means the first thing you should do now is make sure you have an account with each store you're checking. Being able to save your payment and delivery details with each retailer can save you valuable seconds at checkout. Remember, that handheld's not yours until you get the final confirmation - the slower you are during the final stages the higher the chance your Switch 2 will be sniped from your cart. Not only that but some retailers, like Best Buy, require that account to even order at all.

Having the account and saving your payment and delivery information is one thing, be sure to also check the box to stay signed in when you leave. This will ensure you're ready to go no matter when Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks drop.

Next you're going to want to check the clock. While it can be more sporadic than some stock hunters will tell you, retailers tend to restock at around the same time every day. In general, focus your hunts around mornings, in particular around 8am to 11am (though Target has a habit of dropping new stock between 5am and 8am as well).

Keep an eye on those stores across multiple devices. When a surge in demand causes websites to crash, mobile connections seem to cut through a little easier. I've seen many a success from those pushing through on their phones while desktop users are stuck at spinning wheels.

Finally, never give into resellers. Once stock has left the shelves you'll spot handhelds appearing at sites like StockX and eBay at much higher prices. It's not worth the extra cash, and you're only fueling the reason high-demand gadgets are so difficult to buy anyway.

Is more Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock coming? Nintendo has recently clarified its 40th Anniversary Legend of Zelda handheld's release - this is a special edition, rather than a limited edition. That means a lot when stock levels run dry. Rather than only producing a specific number of handhelds, Nintendo is open to manufacturing as many as it likes. Bill van Zyll of Nintendo Latin America recently told YouTube channel Coelho no Japão that it "underestimated how well [the special edition] would be received," later stating "we are working on replenishments of the special hardware and the software, but it'll take a little bit of time." Both these factors together suggest we're in for a larger Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restock period than you'd expect from everyday pre-order payment bounces.

How much does the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 cost? The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 costs $519.99 in the US and £429.99 in the UK.

Is Ocarina of Time Remake included with the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2? The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is not included with the special edition Nintendo Switch 2 console. That's pretty typical for Nintendo, who rarely includes the game with its special releases.

We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch 2 gifts as well as the top Legend of Zelda merch on the market.