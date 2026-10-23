Where to buy the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2: Amazon gets fresh restock ahead of launch

Many wondering where to buy the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 have been stuck desperately hunting for stock after the special edition was swept off the shelves within its first day at pre-order. However, retailers have started dropping additional stock of the hard-to-find release in the last day, which means these engines are starting to rev once more.
In fact, the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 is currently in stock right now in the UK. Both Amazon and Argos have these handhelds ready to order today.
Why now? We're in the window when pre-order payments are starting to be taken from those lucky enough to snag the Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition Switch 2 last month. With launch set for October 29, many retailers will be starting their shipping process about now. When payments inevitably bounce or early birds get cold feet, their previously accounted-for handhelds return to the shelves.
While next week might give us our biggest splash of new Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock (Nintendo itself has reassured us that restocks are on their way) it's well worth keeping a close eye on the retailers below over the weekend. Stores in both the US and UK have been spotted sliding these handhelds over the counter in recent days.
Amazon doesn't currently have any listing pages live for the Legend of Zelda Switch 2 or its accessories. This store is usually a little late to the party in the US, but it's worth checking around - it's often a little sneakier with its listings.
Nintendo itself is also sold out of Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, but has a 'check back soon' message that could spell hope for future stock drops. The brand recently reassured customers that restocks were on their way after stating it "underestimated" demand.
Smyths Toys was fast with its Legend of Zelda Switch 2 pre-orders last month, but hasn't had any stock since then. We regularly see new waves of other hard-to-find gadgets here first, though, so keep a close eye.
Here's the thing with Very. It often bundles up difficult-to-find stock with extra accessories or games to keep resellers at bay. That means you'll be paying a little more here (though still only RRP for everything you're getting) but stock often holds out a lot longer.
I've been tracking hard-to-find stock on major releases ever since the PS5 and Xbox Series X shortages. That means I know when and where new stock is likely to land, and how to make sure you're first in line when it does.
After years of high demand for major hardware releases, we've picked up a thing or two about how retailers operate and how best to approach new restock opportunities. The key here is to make sure you can sail through checkout as quickly as possible when the heat is on.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
That means the first thing you should do now is make sure you have an account with each store you're checking. Being able to save your payment and delivery details with each retailer can save you valuable seconds at checkout. Remember, that handheld's not yours until you get the final confirmation - the slower you are during the final stages the higher the chance your Switch 2 will be sniped from your cart. Not only that but some retailers, like Best Buy, require that account to even order at all.
Having the account and saving your payment and delivery information is one thing, be sure to also check the box to stay signed in when you leave. This will ensure you're ready to go no matter when Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks drop.
Next you're going to want to check the clock. While it can be more sporadic than some stock hunters will tell you, retailers tend to restock at around the same time every day. In general, focus your hunts around mornings, in particular around 8am to 11am (though Target has a habit of dropping new stock between 5am and 8am as well).
Keep an eye on those stores across multiple devices. When a surge in demand causes websites to crash, mobile connections seem to cut through a little easier. I've seen many a success from those pushing through on their phones while desktop users are stuck at spinning wheels.
Finally, never give into resellers. Once stock has left the shelves you'll spot handhelds appearing at sites like StockX and eBay at much higher prices. It's not worth the extra cash, and you're only fueling the reason high-demand gadgets are so difficult to buy anyway.
Is more Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 stock coming?
Nintendo has recently clarified its 40th Anniversary Legend of Zelda handheld's release - this is a special edition, rather than a limited edition. That means a lot when stock levels run dry. Rather than only producing a specific number of handhelds, Nintendo is open to manufacturing as many as it likes.
Bill van Zyll of Nintendo Latin America recently told YouTube channel Coelho no Japão that it "underestimated how well [the special edition] would be received," later stating "we are working on replenishments of the special hardware and the software, but it'll take a little bit of time."
Both these factors together suggest we're in for a larger Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restock period than you'd expect from everyday pre-order payment bounces.
How much does the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 cost?
The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 costs $519.99 in the US and £429.99 in the UK.
Is Ocarina of Time Remake included with the Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2?
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is not included with the special edition Nintendo Switch 2 console. That's pretty typical for Nintendo, who rarely includes the game with its special releases.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.