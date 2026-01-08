WD Black and WD Blue gaming SSDs have transformed into the Sandisk Optimus Collection

As the overseer of all things SSDs and storage for the GamesRadar+ hardware team, I was excited to learn about any innovations in this space during CES 2026 this month. Instead, Sandisk announced that it is rebranding its iconic WD Black and WD Blue drives under the new 'Sandisk Optimus' name.

This rebranding transforms not just the overarching name of the storage company's SSDs for gaming, but the packaging and product designs of this new Sandisk Optimus Collection are also getting rebooted. For new drives, you will no longer see "WD" on the box, and instead, this new collection will encompass three new named product lines: Sandisk Optimus, Sandisk Optimus GX, and Sandisk Optimus GX Pro, which are rolling out as I type these very words.

It feels fitting, as much like the way Optimus Prime from the iconic Transformers 80s cartoon transforms from a firetruck into a massive robot (or autobot if you will), SSDs can transform your aging PC and give it a significant boost. I'm not sure if that's what Sandisk is trying to envision among its consumer base with this new name, but it works for this aging tech nerd who grew up watching far too many Saturday morning television blocks.

The rebranding doesn't seem to be inspired by an 80s cartoon icon, and instead, Sandisk states that it is "inspired by the company's pioneering brand heritage and relentless focus on delivering innovation," with Heidi Arkinstall, VP Global Consumer Brand and Digital Marketing at Sandisk, stating in a press release that the "with this change we are making it easier for consumers to find the right solution for their needs."

To make it easier for you to identify these upcoming changes, all you really need to remember is that the WD Blue SN5 line, which includes drives like the WD Blue 5100 SSD, is now under the Sandisk Optimus name. Meanwhile, WD Black SN7 drives, like the WD Black SN7100 SSD, are now under the SanDisk Optimis GX product line. Lastly, the Sandisk Optimus GX Pro line is the rebranding of the brand's premium drives, which are aimed at developers and those who need the fastest performance and speeds possible, and includes all previously titled WD Black SN8 drives.

(Image credit: Sandisk)

The transition to this product refresh began with the announcement on January 5 at CES 2026, and the next time you go to update your PC, you might just catch the SSD's new name and packaging. Sandisk states that the new Optimus Collection SSDs are expected to be available to retailers worldwide during the first half of 2026, and older SSDs are expected to be available while inventory lasts.

I'd like to hope that this new rebrand will mean retailers will start to drop the prices of these older WD Black and WD Blue SSDs in an effort to clear out stock, but I have my doubts, especially in the wake of the price increases seen across RAM and GPUs when it comes to PC gaming. SSD pricing typically likes to bound all over the place, even without a new rebranding in the mix. However, 2026 is a new year, so if you want to keep an eye on the prices (and any helpful discounts) of older stock, I won't stop you.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

View all SSDs for gaming at Amazon

View all PS5 SSDs at Amazon

If you're in need of some extra storage, I've also rounded up the best SSDS for PS5, the best PS5 external drives, and the best Xbox Series X hard drives on the market.