WD Black and WD Blue gaming SSDs have transformed into the Sandisk Optimus Collection

The Sandisk Optimus Collection is rolling out

As the overseer of all things SSDs and storage for the GamesRadar+ hardware team, I was excited to learn about any innovations in this space during CES 2026 this month. Instead, Sandisk announced that it is rebranding its iconic WD Black and WD Blue drives under the new 'Sandisk Optimus' name.

This rebranding transforms not just the overarching name of the storage company's SSDs for gaming, but the packaging and product designs of this new Sandisk Optimus Collection are also getting rebooted. For new drives, you will no longer see "WD" on the box, and instead, this new collection will encompass three new named product lines: Sandisk Optimus, Sandisk Optimus GX, and Sandisk Optimus GX Pro, which are rolling out as I type these very words.

The transition to this product refresh began with the announcement on January 5 at CES 2026, and the next time you go to update your PC, you might just catch the SSD's new name and packaging. Sandisk states that the new Optimus Collection SSDs are expected to be available to retailers worldwide during the first half of 2026, and older SSDs are expected to be available while inventory lasts.

I'd like to hope that this new rebrand will mean retailers will start to drop the prices of these older WD Black and WD Blue SSDs in an effort to clear out stock, but I have my doubts, especially in the wake of the price increases seen across RAM and GPUs when it comes to PC gaming. SSD pricing typically likes to bound all over the place, even without a new rebranding in the mix. However, 2026 is a new year, so if you want to keep an eye on the prices (and any helpful discounts) of older stock, I won't stop you.

