Cyber Monday iPad deals are just getting started - but stock is already running out

Cyber Monday iPad deals are just getting started, but considering we've already had weeks with these models at record-low prices those discounts are starting to look a little shaky. I've watched models jump in and out of stock over the last few days, with new discounts coming and going and some models being run off the shelves completely. If you missed out on last week's offers, this could be your last chance at scoring some of the best prices I've ever seen on Apple tablets.

The good news is that models like the 10th Gen, Air, and Pro are all still available for their lowest ever prices ahead of tomorrow's official Cyber Monday iPad deals. The cheaper 9th Gen version (previously available for $199.99) is being swept off the shelves every time it's restocked at the moment, though, so you'll need to move fast if such a record-low does re-appear.

I've been hunting down the best Cyber Monday iPad deals for over five years now (and I've been pining after the latest models for far longer than that). I've also been hands-on with every current-generation model in one way or another. That means I know where to find the best deals on the right tablets, and the kinds of savings that actually constitute quality price cuts. I've found all the latest offers and piled them up just below, but I'm also tracking this sale in real time - you'll find all my latest updates further down the page.

Today's best Cyber Monday iPad deals

iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - Getting your hands on an iPad for just $199.99 is a generous deal many won't miss out on, especially when this is a record-low for this 9th Gen tablet. With that in mind, if 64GB worth of storage will do you find, we recommend picking up this Cyber Monday deal while you still can. Buy it if: ✅ You don't need a lot of storage

✅ You mainly want a device for streaming TV shows Don't buy it if: ❌ You need more processing power for multi-tasking UK: £329 £249 at Very

iPad 10th Generation (64GB) | $349 $259 at Walmart

Save $70 - The 10th Gen iPad is looking a little shaky at the moment - this $259 record-low price is still available at Walmart, but other retailers are moving up to $279.99 this weekend. This is the cheapest I've ever seen the newer model, so it's well worth jumping on as soon as possible. Buy it if: ✅ You want a more colorful design

✅ You need a slightly bigger screen

✅ You like to multitask with multiple apps Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a bigger display for work UK: £349 £289 at Amazon

iPad Mini 7 (128GB) | $499.99 $469 at AmazonSave $30 - This isn't the lowest price this model has seen over the past few days, as it had dropped to around the $450 mark over Black Friday. However, if you want the newest model this is the offer for you and hey, over Cyber Monday we might return to those record lows again. Buy it if: ✅ You want to store larger files

✅ You want more AI features down the road

✅ You need a more substantial processor Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need Apple Intelligence

❌ You want a bigger screen size UK: £499 £473 at Amazon

iPad Air 11-inch | $599 $499 at Amazon

Save $100 - The 11-inch iPad Air is still available for a record-low $499 sales price at Amazon. That's a $100 discount we don't see every day, but stock is running out fast ahead of Cyber Monday. Buy it if: ✅ You want to multitask with high-demanding apps

✅ You need Apple Pencil Pro support

✅ You need it for photo editing on the go Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more built-in storage than 129GB UK: £599 £559.97 at Amazon

iPad Air 13-inch (128GB) | $799 $699 at Amazon

Save $100 - Even before Cyber Monday has officially begun this 13-inch iPad Air has reached a new record-low price at Amazon. With a saving of $100 the stock of this iPad may sell out fast, so as always, be sure to check the other color options to find the one you want. Buy it if: ✅ You need an iPad for art and photo-editing apps

✅ You want to use split-screen multitasking Don't buy it if: ❌ You just want to stream TV shows

❌ You don't need all that extra processing power UK: £799 £749 at Amazon

iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB) | $999 $849 at Amazon

Save $150 - At a glance, this iPad is only down to $899 for this coming Cyber Monday. However, Amazon has graciously included a $50 coupon, which drops the price down to $849, a saving over $150 off its MSRP of almost $1K. With that, that makes its price a new record low and a Cyber Monday deal not worth missing out on. Buy it if:



✅ You'll actually use 256GB of storage

✅ A high-quality display is a must

✅ You want an iPad for content creation Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the biggest screen out there UK: £999 £934.97 at Amazon