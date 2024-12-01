Cyber Monday iPad deals are just getting started - but stock is already running out
Record-low prices are moving fast this weekend
Cyber Monday iPad deals are just getting started, but considering we've already had weeks with these models at record-low prices those discounts are starting to look a little shaky. I've watched models jump in and out of stock over the last few days, with new discounts coming and going and some models being run off the shelves completely. If you missed out on last week's offers, this could be your last chance at scoring some of the best prices I've ever seen on Apple tablets.
The good news is that models like the 10th Gen, Air, and Pro are all still available for their lowest ever prices ahead of tomorrow's official Cyber Monday iPad deals. The cheaper 9th Gen version (previously available for $199.99) is being swept off the shelves every time it's restocked at the moment, though, so you'll need to move fast if such a record-low does re-appear.
I've been hunting down the best Cyber Monday iPad deals for over five years now (and I've been pining after the latest models for far longer than that). I've also been hands-on with every current-generation model in one way or another. That means I know where to find the best deals on the right tablets, and the kinds of savings that actually constitute quality price cuts. I've found all the latest offers and piled them up just below, but I'm also tracking this sale in real time - you'll find all my latest updates further down the page.
Quick links
- 9th Gen:
$329$199.99 at Best Buy
- 10th Gen:
$349$259 at Walmart
- Mini:
$499.99$469 at Amazon
- Air 11-inch:
$599$499 at Amazon
- Air 13-inch:
$799$699 at Amazon
- Pro 11-inch:
$999$849 at Amazon
- Pro 13-inch:
$1,299$1,099 at Amazon
UK
- 9th Gen:
£329£249 at Very
- Mini:
£499£449 at Amazon
- Air (11-inch):
£599£559.97 at Amazon
- Air (13-inch):
£799£749 at Amazon
- Pro (11-inch):
£999£937 at Amazon
- Pro (13-inch):
£1,299£1,219 at Amazon
Today's best Cyber Monday iPad deals
iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
Save $130 - Getting your hands on an iPad for just $199.99 is a generous deal many won't miss out on, especially when this is a record-low for this 9th Gen tablet. With that in mind, if 64GB worth of storage will do you find, we recommend picking up this Cyber Monday deal while you still can.
Buy it if:
✅ You don't need a lot of storage
✅ You mainly want a device for streaming TV shows
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need more processing power for multi-tasking
iPad 10th Generation (64GB) | $349 $259 at Walmart
Save $70 - The 10th Gen iPad is looking a little shaky at the moment - this $259 record-low price is still available at Walmart, but other retailers are moving up to $279.99 this weekend. This is the cheapest I've ever seen the newer model, so it's well worth jumping on as soon as possible.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a more colorful design
✅ You need a slightly bigger screen
✅ You like to multitask with multiple apps
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need a bigger display for work
iPad Mini 7 (128GB) | $499.99 $469 at AmazonSave $30 - This isn't the lowest price this model has seen over the past few days, as it had dropped to around the $450 mark over Black Friday. However, if you want the newest model this is the offer for you and hey, over Cyber Monday we might return to those record lows again.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to store larger files
✅ You want more AI features down the road
✅ You need a more substantial processor
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't need Apple Intelligence
❌ You want a bigger screen size
iPad Air 11-inch | $599 $499 at Amazon
Save $100 - The 11-inch iPad Air is still available for a record-low $499 sales price at Amazon. That's a $100 discount we don't see every day, but stock is running out fast ahead of Cyber Monday.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to multitask with high-demanding apps
✅ You need Apple Pencil Pro support
✅ You need it for photo editing on the go
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want more built-in storage than 129GB
iPad Air 13-inch (128GB) | $799 $699 at Amazon
Save $100 - Even before Cyber Monday has officially begun this 13-inch iPad Air has reached a new record-low price at Amazon. With a saving of $100 the stock of this iPad may sell out fast, so as always, be sure to check the other color options to find the one you want.
Buy it if:
✅ You need an iPad for art and photo-editing apps
✅ You want to use split-screen multitasking
Don't buy it if:
❌ You just want to stream TV shows
❌ You don't need all that extra processing power
iPad Pro 11-inch (256GB) | $999 $849 at Amazon
Save $150 - At a glance, this iPad is only down to $899 for this coming Cyber Monday. However, Amazon has graciously included a $50 coupon, which drops the price down to $849, a saving over $150 off its MSRP of almost $1K. With that, that makes its price a new record low and a Cyber Monday deal not worth missing out on.
Buy it if:
✅ You'll actually use 256GB of storage
✅ A high-quality display is a must
✅ You want an iPad for content creation
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want the biggest screen out there
iPad Pro 13-inch (256GB) | $1,299 $1,099 at Amazon
Save $200 - This 13-inch iPad Pro is used to sticking around the $1,200 mark but now, thanks to Cyber Monday, it's dropped to an all new record low. It's still not quite under $1K but a saving of $200 is absolutely still worth highlighting.
Buy it if:
✅ The bigger the iPad the better
✅ Having a high-quality display is a priority
✅ You want an ideal laptop alternative
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want something on the smaller side
❌ You just want to stream TV shows and movies
Live updates
The iPad Mini 6 isn't worth it anymore
The iPad Mini 6 was living the high life last week, down at a record-low $349.99 sales price with no signs of stock struggling. That's all changed this weekend, with Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy either raising that price to over $450 or running out of stock completely. Considering it's now more expensive than the newer iPad Mini 7 in some stores, I'd recommend opting for the 2024 version this Cyber Monday.
You'll find the A17 Pro device available for $469 at Amazon - a $30 discount on the newly released tablet and a record-low price.
iPad Mini 7 |
$499 $469 at Amazon
Walmart is the place to be for the 10th Gen model
Walmart is winning both the stock and price race when it comes to the 10th Generation iPad this Cyber Monday. The retailer has the lowest price on the web with its $259 rate, and it's still got the yellow, white, and pink models on the shelves.
Amazon, meanwhile, is still stuck at a $279.99 sales price and only has the pink version up for grabs. Best Buy does have a wider range of colors available, but is also $20 more expensive than Walmart right now.
This is the first year I've been able to actually recommend the 10th Gen models - they've always been too expensive compared to the 9th Gen in previous Cyber Monday iPad deals. However, these sales prices are more than worth investigating if you're after a little extra power.
iPad 10th Gen |
$349 $259 at Walmart
Best Buy only has the silver iPad 9th Gen in stock now
Best Buy was the last bastion of stock for record-low prices on the 9th Gen iPad, after Amazon ran out of supplies last week and Walmart's range is stuck at a higher price tag. If you're keen to scoop up that $199.99 sales price before stock goes completely, you'll want to jump on this one as soon as possible. I'm now only seeing the silver colorway on Best Buy's shelves - so these tablets are being snapped up fast.
iPad 9th Gen |
$329.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
I'm tracking all the stock of this year's best Cyber Monday iPad deals live - so you always know when a new or returning price cut pops up. I've seen retailers sharing the love this year, sometimes Best Buy has a record-low, sometimes Amazon drops an extra coupon discount, and sometimes Walmart swoops in with a competition-beating offer. I'm keeping all these stores open and refreshed to find all the biggest discounts as soon as they land.