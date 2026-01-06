HP just boosted my favorite gaming laptop, and then changed its name

I have gaming laptop news coming out of my ears every January, but I always keep a close eye on my top recommendations and this year HP is changing more than just its processor. The previously-named HP Omen Max 16 will relaunch as the HyperX Omen Max 16 in 2026, with the inclusion of new Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors and AMD Ryzen AI CPUs. With an upgrade to 300W of total power, an additional 50W over the previous generation, this year's refresh is all about under-hood performance.

Not only that, but HP is removing itself from the title entirely this year. The brand is merging its HyperX and Omen divisions to turn my favorite machine into the 'HyperX Omen Max 16.' Because why not.

It's a mid-cycle step up for many of the best gaming laptops on the market this year, with RTX 50-Series GPUs continuing to mature and last year's push for OLED displays levelling out across the shelves. The story's the same here, which makes last year's releases all the more compelling.

We're only a year out from Nvidia's RTX 50-Series launch, so there are no major native graphical upgrades out for 2026 (though DLSS 4.5 is eyeing us up from the horizon). An extra 50W of total power is nice to have, but if you'd prefer to save yourself some cash I can certainly see a future where 2025's HP Omen Max 16 is vastly better value overall.

Of course, the material benefits to that extra boost will be seen when I get my hands on the new release, but for now I'm keeping a close eye on the price tags on both generations.

For now, we only know that the HyperX Omen Max 16 will be available in the spring, with those all-important numbers hitting closer to that time. This is a machine capable of running up to an RTX 5090 with all-new processors, so don't expect to leave that piggybank unbroken.

