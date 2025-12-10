Listen up PC veterans - Razer's re-releasing its first ever gaming mouse, but this is a super limited drop
Razer's only making 1,337 Boomslangs
The Razer Boomslang was the first ever gaming mouse when it launched in 1999. Ok, fine, it was the first ever mouse designed specifically for gaming (rest easy IntelliMouse). That may have been a little longer than two decades ago, but Sneki is celebrating its OG with a celebratory 20th Anniversary Edition this week.
The best gaming mice of today will be quaking at the sheer width of those main clicks. Not everyone will be able to grab this piece of history, though. This is a drop limited to 1,337 serialized devices.
The best Razer mouse I've tested so far also leads the rest of the market. The DeathAdder V4 Pro is the latest and greatest from Sneki, showing just how far we've come since Y2K.
Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro | $169.99 at Amazon
So what's changed in 20 years? First, a little history lesson. Before the Razer Boomslang, mice were generally limited to 400 DPI (and that was if you were lucky enough to evade those little rubber balls), with some stretching to 500 DPI in the early 00s. Razer slid in with a 2,000 DPI sensor straight off the bat. Throw in its own software, ambidextrous design, and additional programmable buttons (and all that hyped marketing) and you've got a blueprint for the next 2(6) years of gaming mice.
In 2025, the Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition launches with the brand's Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2, a 45,000 DPI eye with a 900 IPS and 85G acceleration. That means you also unlock some of the best features of the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro; dynamic sensitivity, rotation calibration, and 1-step DPI adjustments.
The OG used mechanical main switches, whereas Razer has outfitted its new release with Gen-4 optical clackers. Say goodbye to that 90s cable, the new model charges wirelessly via the Mouse Dock Pro and runs at an OP 8,000Hz wireless polling rate. Razer's also chucked PU leather on the main clicks and used a gorgeously 90s transparent plastic shell.
Gaming mice just don't look like this anymore, but veteran players will need to fight to get their hands on an upgraded piece of history. There will only be just over 1,000 Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Editions produced, and you'll need to sign up to notifications to know exactly when that drop is landing. That also means we don't know how much this new model will cost (I'd be setting those sights high, though) or when it will start shipping.
Of course, I'm also testing all the best wireless gaming mouse models, but if your brand allegiances lie elsewhere you'll also find all the best Logitech gaming mice I've had my hands on so far. For a full setup refresh, check out the best gaming keyboards on the market.
