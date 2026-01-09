Asus proves it's the king of gaming collabs with this upcoming ROG x Kojima Productions accessory lineup

ASUS ROG has teamed up with Kojima Productions to create a line of limited-edition gaming accessories, which includes everything from a uniquely designed gaming mouse, a wireless headset, and an exclusive version of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, all inspired by Kojima's Ludens mascot.

The Flow Z13-KJP, as this version has been aptly named, is the shining star of the collection, which was announced at CES 2026. It's designed in partnership with the legendary game artist Yoji Shinkawa and features slender CNC-aluminum cutouts and intricate gold and white details.

The 2-in-1 gaming tablet doesn't just look the part, but it's also decked out with a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula Display and powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor. On its own, it's a dazzling sight to behold, but it looks even more on-point when paired with the rest of the Ludens logo-inspired collection.

(Image credit: ASUS ROG/Kojima Productions)

Yoji Shinkawa states on the official Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP product page that he "wanted to create a gadget that belongs to Ludens and I integrated that into this PC design“ and that's apparent from every inch of this tablet. Its angular edges and customized carrying case look on par with the robotic, skeleton mascot, and look like something you'd expect to see Sam be hauling up the mountains in Death Stranding, thanks to its sci-fi aesthetic.

That's definitely the case with the ROG Delta II-KJP gaming headset, too, which is also part of this limited edition collection. As the gaming headset nerd of the GamesRadar+ hardware team, this is the product that's caught my eye the most. It features an RGB-lit up Ludens logo on one side of the cups, and it's equipped with tri-mode connectivity (Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired), the brand's 50 mm Titanium-Plated Diaphragm audio drivers, a massive 110-hour battery life, and a 10 mm Super-Wideband microphone.

Talking of light-up features, it wouldn't be a licensed collab without a matching gaming mouse in the picture. For the ROG x Kojima Productions line, there's a ROG Keris II Origin-KJP Edition gaming mouse, which matches the headset with its own golden-glowing Ludens logo on the palm rest. Under the hood, the white and dark gray mouse is equipped with a 42,000dpi optical sensor, 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired connectivity, and the brand's ROG Micro Switch II switches.

(Image credit: ASUS ROG/Kojima Productions)

To tie the whole collection together, ROG and Kojima Productions have also designed a matching ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP mouse mat, which proudly features the Ludens logo drawn by Yoji Shinkawa himself. I hate to admit it, but I much prefer the golden, finely illustrated version of Ludens over the version I see each time I boot up Death Stranding Director's Cut on my PS5.

If this set has reignited your love of Kojima games as much as it has for me, you'll be disappointed to know that there are no pricing or availability details on the ROG x Kojima Productions collection quite yet. The Asus ROG Flow Z13 configuration that our team's Tabitha Baker reviewed late last year had an $1,999.99 MSRP, so I'd expected to pay a pretty penny plus a little extra to account for the licensing fee at least.

You could always grab the non-Kojima Productions versions of the tablet, headset, and mouse in the meantime to save some pennies. However, that won't make you the envy of all your Death Stranding-obsessed friends. Nor will it grant you the exclusive Armoury Crate theme that comes with each part of this collab.

