Halo veteran developer Joseph Staten leaves Microsoft

Long-time Halo developer and Microsoft executive, Joseph Staten, has confirmed he's leaving Microsoft.

Staten had been at Halo studio 343 Industries until January 2023, after which it was revealed he'd left the developer to join Microsoft as a creative director. Just three months later, it now seems as though Staten is leaving Microsoft completely.

"Hey folks, I am indeed leaving Microsoft," Staten – who worked at Microsoft for two separate nine-year periods – confirmed via tweet over the weekend.

"I'll have more info to share soon, but for now, I'd just like to thank all my Xbox colleagues for all their understanding and support as I embark on a new adventure."

"We’re grateful for Joseph’s contributions to the Halo franchise and Xbox as a whole,”"a Microsoft spokesperson told IGN (opens in new tab). "We wish him all the best in his new adventure."

While Halo Infinite was critically successful (opens in new tab) at launch, its sporadic and delayed content updates have left fans frustrated. Since then, there have been several high profile exits, including 343 Industries founder Bonnie Ross, who left the studio after 15 years (opens in new tab).

The studio was then hit hard by Microsoft's latest round of layoffs (opens in new tab), prompting rumors that 343 Industries will apparently soon be ceasing active game development (opens in new tab) and franchising the Halo license to other studios after Halo Infinite allegedly failed to meet its financial expectations. The single-player DLC planned for Halo Infinite was also reportedly scrapped (opens in new tab) around the same time.

It prompted 343 Industries' studio head, Pierre Hintz, to issue a statement confirming the studio's commitment to the Halo franchise and stating that " 343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future (opens in new tab)".

"Halo and Master Chief are here to stay," Hintz said in the brief statement. "343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer, and more of what makes Halo great."