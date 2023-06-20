Halo Infinite devs will drop seasonal cutscenes to focus on gameplay additions

Halo Infinite will be losing its seasonal cutscenes in favor of "highly requested features."

Halo community director Brian Jarrard announced as much yesterday on June 19, penning a PSA-style announcement to the Halo Infinite community. Halo Infinite's seasonal cutscenes will be going away for good, starting with the upcoming Season 4, so that 343's development team can divert their resources elsewhere.

PSA: As we've refined our top priorities and shifted resources internally this year, we had to make the decision to forego seasonal narrative cutscenes to make room for the team to continue focusing on highly requested features, content, and improvements for Halo Infinite.These…June 19, 2023 See more

What's coming instead will apparently be "highly requested features, content, and improvements for Halo Infinite." Jarrard obviously isn't announcing the exact features that'll receive a renewed focus in the wake of the seasonal cutscenes getting the can.

"These trade-offs are never easy to make, and we truly appreciate your support as the team works to make Halo Infinite the best experience possible," Jarrard further added. "While the job is far from over, Season 4 marks another big step forward and we remain committed to this journey with the Halo community."

The response to Jarrard's tweet is surprisingly positive. "Well this sucks... But I will definitely take content over some visual stuff," is a response from one individual that pretty neatly sums up the community's sentiment - they'd rather the cutscenes hung around, but they don't mind 343 focusing on more gameplay-adjacent matters.

Just last week, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty said Xbox was looking into the "future of Halo," whatever that might be. This comment was taken to be directed at the franchise in general, but Booty could've been referencing this decision to scrap the seasonal cutscenes at 343 going forward.

