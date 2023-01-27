Hackers are offering stolen League of Legends source code for $1 million

Hackers who stole League of Legends source code are now auctioning it off for an eye-watering sum.

Last week, Riot Games revealed it was the target of a cyber attack which resulted in source code for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, being stolen. The hackers also managed to obtain the company's old anti-cheat software Packman.

As spotted by Twitter user PlayerIGN (opens in new tab), the hackers are now auctioning off the League of Legends source code and the legacy anti-cheat system with bids starting at $1 million. An image of the forum post shows a 1000-page PDF file containing a directory listing for the 72.4 GB of stolen source code. While we don't know if this is, in fact, the stolen data, what's on offer certainly comes with a lofty asking price.

(Image credit: PlayerIGN / ArkaT)

Following the breach, Riot Games revealed that it was held to ransom, with the hackers threatening to leak the source code unless the company coughed up $10 million. Riot outright refused, leading the hackers to put the data up for auction.

While the incident has meant that Riot's had to hold off on releasing updates for its games, the company said there was no indication that player data or personal information was stolen. "Truthfully, any exposure of source code can increase the likelihood of new cheats emerging," said Riot. "Since the attack, we’ve been working to assess its impact on anticheat and to be prepared to deploy fixes as quickly as possible if needed."

