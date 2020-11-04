Gun Media kills Friday the 13th: The Game dedicated servers, final update incoming

Gun Media is discontinuing dedicated servers and official updates for Friday the 13th: The Game, almost four years after the game launched.

After being dealt a devastating legal blow in 2018 that halted any future content updates, Gun Media continued to support Friday the 13th: The Game by providing regular patches and dedicated servers. But that comes to end when the final update for the game launches sometime this month.

"The team at Gun wants to thank each and every player and fan that has made Friday the 13th: The Game what it is today. We know this news is hard to hear, despite being inevitable. We appreciate each and every one of you," the studio said in an announcement shared on the game's official forums.

To be clear, Gun Media notes that you'll still to be able to play the game in private patches and public matches via hosted servers. In terms of the servers, this essentially means the game is being rewound to its state at launch on PS4 and Xbox One, where if a host leaves a match, everyone else is kicked out. Progression will continue as normal, just as the double XP, CP, and tape drop rates introduced at the beginning of the pandemic will stay.

If you're having troubleshooting issues, you'll want to direct any issues to JasonKillsBugs.com, which has a form to report bugs, crashes and exploits.

For other ways to stay connected with friends from home, don't miss our round-up of the best online multiplayer games.