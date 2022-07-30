Grounded's full release will be the game's "biggest update ever"

Grounded's 1.0 launch will release on September 27 and usher in the game's "biggest update ever".

Whilst we found out that the game would be moving into a full release (opens in new tab) during E3 2022, it's only now that we have a firm date on when the game will finally move out of its test phase.

According to a tweet shared by developer Obsidian to mark the game's second anniversary, the team is busy adding "the final touches", and has a load of new "surprises and mysteries" for us.

Today marks two years for Grounded!💚 We love you all and are thankful to share this journey with you. 🙏 As a special treat, Game Director Adam Brennecke is here to share some exciting news, such as what's coming in the next flight and the release date! Give it a watch! 🙌

Interestingly, in a brief video embedded with the tweet, game director Adam Brennecke also confirmed that there'll be more "surprises and mysteries" including all the information we need to know about "why you're in the backyard" in the first place and "how you'll get out of this mess" (thanks, NME (opens in new tab)).

Grounded's 1.0 launch (opens in new tab) will add several major updates to the core game, including a new "upper yard" area of the playable map, new armor recipes, new weapon recipes, and the giant Mantis boss. It will also feature the conclusion to the story, revealing what happened to shrink the kids down to bug size.

Grounded is available via PC and Xbox Game Pass right now, and will continue to be available through those services after launch. You can also purchase it as a standalone release on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via the Windows Store and Steam.

Developer Obsidian also recently revealed that the game has had over 10 million players so far, which is probably why an animated Grounded TV show is already in the works (opens in new tab) from Star Wars: Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman.

The Grounded TV adaptation will take place in the same terrifying world as the Xbox backyard survival game and follows a group of teens who have to survive after being shrunken to the size of ants. Just like the game, they'll be tasked with surviving against now-enormous predators like ants and other common backyard inhabitants, as well as untangling a corporate conspiracy that threatens the safety of their whole town.