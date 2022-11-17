It’s that time of year again when the weather gets cooler, the lights come out, the hot chocolate starts brewing, and of course, waiting until the last minute to find the gifts for everyone.

This year, instead of scrambling around and scouring the internet to find something they might like, check out these great gamer gifts on StockX:

Nintendo Switch Metroid Dread Special Edition Video Game Bundle

Nearly a year ago, Nintendo released Metroid Dread, the first Metroid game ever for the Nintendo Switch. The game was widely praised and this collectors bundle was so hotly anticipated that it sold out in just minutes. This bundle has everything a hardcore fan or collector could want. Aside from the game itself, it includes an exclusive steelbook, a set of art cards, and an art book all packaged in one collectible and compact box. It retailed for $90 when it came out but you can find it on StockX (opens in new tab) right now for around $60.

Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga & Palkia Edition

For the Pokemon fans on your list, check out this Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Dialga & Palkia Edition, a beautiful homage to the Nintendo DS special edition with a black background and stenciled designs embodying the two legendary Pokemon. This is only the second special edition Nintendo Switch Lite featuring legendary Pokemon, making it the perfect gift (opens in new tab) for any fan or collector.

Nintendo Super NES Classic Edition

Another Nintendo console, but this one’s for the more nostalgic gamers. The Nintendo Super NES System is a long time favorite of Nintendo fans and in a throwback to a seemingly bygone era, Nintendo “re-released” the Super NES back in 2017 with upgraded internals, two controllers, and 20 of the most popular Super NES games included. This console (opens in new tab) is a great way to relive some of the best Nintendo games of the past several decades.

PS5 Elden Ring Collector's Edition Video Game

Ever since Elden Ring launched earlier this year, it’s been a huge hit among critics and gamers alike. It’s the latest installment in a franchise known for challenging combat and epic boss fights and this special edition gives gamers even more to love. Any gamer on your list is sure to get endless hours of endless entertainment from this special edition (opens in new tab) of a one-of-a-kind game.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (L-R) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Joy-Cons are perfect for any fan of the legendary video game franchise. Featuring iconic art from the series, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Joy-Cons (opens in new tab) are a great way to customize your Nintendo Switch and show your devotion to such a storied game.

Finalmouse Starlight-12 Pegasus Wireless Mouse Small

For the PC gamers on your list, check out this lightweight and extremely responsive wireless gaming mouse from Finalmouse. Weighing in at 42 grams, the Starlight-12 Pegasus is one of the lightest mice in the Finalmouse catalog, ensuring lightning precision and accuracy in-game. According to Finalmouse, the mouse features a resolution (cpi) of up to 20,000, and an IPS of approximately 450+ with integrated illumination. Finalmouse estimates an average battery life of around 160 hours, or average use case of around 3 weeks of gaming. The Finalmouse Starlight-12 Pegasus (opens in new tab) is made by gamers, for gamers, and engineered to be one of the best mice for eSports.

Apple Certified Refurbished M1 13 inch Macbook Pro

Apple completely changed the game of computer chips when it unveiled its M1 processor for Mac computers. For decades the company had relied on Intel silicon to power its laptops but when the M1 dropped, the combination of industry-leading processing power and nearly two-day battery life put the rest of the industry on notice. In this laptop, the M1 is paired with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and two USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 3). Whether you have an Apple fan, student, or anyone looking for a fantastic laptop on your list this year, this Apple Certified Refurbished laptop (opens in new tab) will not disappoint.

Apple Certified Refurbished iPad 10.2" (8th Gen)

It’s hard to go wrong with an iPad and even this 8th Generation iPad still performs like a beast. It’s got Apple’s fantastic Retina Display, 128GB of storage, and still retains the super-convenient home button. If you don’t mind the gold color and don’t need LTE connectivity, this iPad (opens in new tab) makes a great gift for anyone this year.

If you’re anything like everyone else on the planet who’s going to wait until the last minute to do your holiday shopping, do yourself a favor and check out StockX. They’ve got a wide selection of products at great prices, sure to please everyone on your list this year. And be sure to check out their Facebook and Instagram for even more great deals.