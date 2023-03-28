Grant Morrison shares plot details for the abandoned final volume of Seaguy

Remember Seaguy? Grant Morrison's surrealist superhero story ran for two arcs at DC Vertigo between 2004-2009, but its planned third run was never completed. Now, some 14 years after the second story was published, Morrison has revealed the broad strokes of what would have happened in the series' concluding volume.

In the first of a planned week of Seaguy-related posts over on their Xanaduum (opens in new tab) Substack, Morrison begins with a recap of the story so far, before moving onto the incomplete third book, Seaguy Eternal.

This would have seen Seaguy "undertaking a mid-life 'Ship of Fools' voyage to the forbidden 10001 Islands of Lostralia (the shattered remains of what was once Australia, following the destruction of the moon and the impact of Anti-Dad's fall from orbit during the superhero 'crisis' that ended the world)," says Morrison. "Seaguy winds up alone, hallucinating Chubby Da Choona as he confronts the gigantic, shattered head that’s all that remains of the dying Anti-Dad…"

Sound confusing? That's Seaguy for you. Anti-Dad was of course the evil entity that the heroes of Seaguy's world defeated, rendering them jobless. Chubby Da Choona, meanwhile, was a talking, cigar-smoking fish.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Morrison continues: "It's here that he learns the final truth of his world – it’s not just that Anti-Dad and his legions WON the war between Good and Evil and are responsible for the shape and texture of the synthetic reality Seaguy grew up in… but something sadder, more terrible, more poignant, and pointless is revealed."

As Morrison admits later in the post, the series had a bit of a reputation as being one of the odder entries in their brilliant canon.

Sadly, they have bad news for anyone hoping to see the series completed, revealing that while they completed the script for the first issue of Seaguy Eternal and penned plot breakdowns for #2 and #3, artist Cameron Stewart was "reluctant to commit to drawing it" and that the series will "likely never be finished".

The rest of the post is full of typically fascinating Morrison insights, including a sea shanty for the villainous Lotharius Lee, and the writer's own cover sketch for Seaguy Eternal #1.

Happily, Morrison is returning to another of their old projects, Multiversity, for this year's run of DC Pride comics.

