Gran Turismo first reactions praise it as one of the best video game adaptations

The Gran Turismo movie has got its first reactions, and they’re very positive. The upcoming movie is inspired by the true story of a teenage Gran Turismo player with aspirations to become a race car driver.

Directed by District 9’s Neill Blomkamp, the film stars Archie Madekwe as the lead Jann Mardenborough. David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou all also star in the movie.

"The Gran Turismo movie is a winner," tweets presenter Brandon Davis. "The shocking true story told here races laps around most video game titles as films. Found myself hooked, especially in the second half. Slick racing with creative nods for gamers. Great work from David Harbour & Archie Madekwe. Good movie!"

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff writes, "Gran Turismo is a solid adaptation! Really dug how they incorporated certain game visuals into the movie – and Neill Blomkamp’s style for the film in general for that matter. Lots of very effective handheld and more intimate camera work with real texture that makes it all feel visceral, and really brings you close to the characters and the action."

The critic continues to praise Madekwe’s performance as "subtle" and "impassioned", adding that Harbour also "nails it". Nemiroff adds, "The film covers A LOT in 2h 15m so some elements of the story are thin, but that doesn’t stop it from being a highly engrossing and inspiring watch with quite a few moments that truly had me on the edge of my seat."

"Gran Turismo manages to combine the unbridled passion of the best sports films, the fun details & references of Video Game movies, and the aspirational drive & belief within great biopics," writes critic Coy Jandreau, "Then [it] mixes them into one of, if not the, greatest video game movie ever."

"Add Gran Turismo to the list of incredible video game adaptations this year," writes Robert Butler III. "A turbo-boosted sports epic that knows precisely when to accelerate & slow down its pace. Star Archie Madekwe channels the nimbly courageous gamer inside all of us. David Harbour steals the show."

Gran Turismo is released on August 11, 2023. For more upcoming movies, here’s our breakdown of every 2023 movie release date we know about.