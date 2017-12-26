Grab this PS4 Logitech G29 Racing Wheel bundle for £149 and save £200 this Boxing Day

Christmas cash already burning a hole in your pocket? Well it turns out that Boxing Day gaming deals are here to sort you right out, and currently Currys PC World has a brilliant offer on one of our favourite racing wheels for PS4. For only £149, you'll get the G29 Racing Wheel as well as the gearstick accessory AND pedals. That's a whole lot of realistic driving with a saving of £200. Bear in mind this is for PS4 and PC only but this is a brilliant offer for Boxing Day.

The G29 has all kinds of great features and was especially developed for PS4. There's a click wheel for adjusting brake balances, and a set of positive/negative buttons for adjusting traction control. Coloured LEDs along the central column even tell you when it's time to change gear. Helpful.