Grab this PS4 Logitech G29 Racing Wheel bundle for £149 and save £200 this Boxing Day

Christmas cash already burning a hole in your pocket? Well it turns out that Boxing Day gaming deals are here to sort you right out, and currently Currys PC World has a brilliant offer on one of our favourite racing wheels for PS4. For only £149, you'll get the G29 Racing Wheel as well as the gearstick accessory AND pedals. That's a whole lot of realistic driving with a saving of £200. Bear in mind this is for PS4 and PC only but this is a brilliant offer for Boxing Day.
Logitech Driving Force G29 Wheel and Gearstick Bundle for £149 (was £349.98): Officially one of our best racing wheels for console, Currys is offering an exceptional deal on the Logitech G29 wheel and gearstick bundle.
The G29 has all kinds of great features and was especially developed for PS4. There's a click wheel for adjusting brake balances, and a set of positive/negative buttons for adjusting traction control. Coloured LEDs along the central column even tell you when it's time to change gear. Helpful.