Going to the circus in Baldur's Gate 3 reminded me of my favorite quest in Dragon Age Inquisition

When I reached the third act in Baldur's Gate 3, nothing could hold back my excitement. The first two acts of Larian's RPG had expertly built up a sense of anticipation about the prospect of reaching the city of Baldur's Gate itself. But as I made my way through the area of Rivington to get to the city proper, a sign put me on the path to one of the best detours in the game. "The Circus of the Last Days has Returned!", the narrator says when I interacted with the wooden a-board, complete with a jester hat motif decorating its front. "See dryads, djinn, and Dribbles the Clown - back with a new act!". I can't say I'm at all a fan of clowns - and the name Dribbles didn't inspire much confidence that I would like this one - but I knew that if a circus had come to town in the magical setting that is The Sword Coast, I absolutely had to check it out.

Much to my delight, it didn't disappoint. In fact, it far exceeded any expectations I may have had when I found the entrance to the area. There were plenty of surprises in store, with interesting NPCs, items to be had, and attractions to try out in the circus grounds. Even though I was so excited to get into the city, I took my time to ensure I didn't miss a thing; I spoke to everyone I could, and did everything on offer. From the genie-like Akabi and his prize wheel, to the necromancer Lecretious, and the Kobald Popper who has many "treatos" for sale, it felt like the perfect palate cleanser after emerging from the dark and dangerous Shadowlands the story had me navigate through for so long.

As I went from one conversation to the next, until I found my way to witnessing the performance of one Dribbles the clown, I unexpectedly caught myself reminiscing about the best quest found in another fantasy RPG: Dragon Age: Inquisition. In the latter half of BioWare's adventure, you find yourself in the Winter Palace, getting swept up in the schemes of the Orlesian court, and much like the circus in Baldur's Gate 3, it's a nice change of pace from many an excursion gallivanting about the vast landscapes of Thedas.

Machinations

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

As much as I can enjoy the thrills that can come from action and combat, I've always relished the moments in RPGs that allow me to role-play by putting me in a scenario that shifts the tone of the adventure. In Dragon Age: Inquisition, the main quest, Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts, does just that. In a bid to save Empress Celene from a terrible fate that threatens Orlais, you get sent right into the heart of the Winter Palace to intervene. It's not long before you're swept up in the machinations of court, with Duke Gaspard, Celene, and spymaster Briala all vying for power in Orlais.

All eyes are trained on every move you make, and your approval rating in court will go up or down depending on who you talk to, what you do, and how much time you spend away from the ballroom. So many factors are at play as you try to uncover the motivations behind the powers that be, get to the root of a threat that looms over the Winter Palace.

If you play your cards right, you can influence who becomes the leader of the Orlesian Empire, which is a powerful country in Thedas that can lend their support in the final showdown against Inquisition's big bad guy, Corypheus. From being seen speaking to a noble that gets tongues wagging, to eavesdropping on servants, and even blackmailing a guard who fell for the charms of the Empress, there's all manner of things you can do behind the scenes or in full view of the court to influence who comes out on top as events unfold. While there's still plenty of dangers to face, the quest shifts the focus away from combat to courtly intrigue, and you really feel like you're stepping away from the action to put on a show at the Winter Palace as the leader of the Inquisition.

(Image credit: BioWare)

The Circus of the Last Days in Baldur's Gate 3 doesn't quite factor into the story in such a pivotal or grandiose way as the Winter Palace does in Dragon Age: Inquisition, but it holds a similar kind of novelty to it in both its tone and feel. Suddenly, you're away from the dangers you've known before, and you're instead getting lost in an area that has its own unique flavor of entertainment and peril. I also love the way both locations have you wearing garb to suit the scenario which adds to the role-playing aspect; with Dragon Age kitting you out with a formal outfit that befits the court, while Baldur's Gate 3 gives you the option to paint your party members faces with clown make-up.

And just like the courts of Orlais, not everything is as it seems in the circus. Even amidst the jovial tidings of the fairground, evil schemes are afoot. It may not hold quite as much weight as Wicked Eyes and Wicked Hearts does, but the detour to the circus does happen to tie into one of the bigger questlines in Baldur's Gate 3, which gives you all the more reason to invest some time venturing there. How was I to know that Dribbles beckoning me on stage would be part of some wider, rather sinister plot connected to murders in the city? Honestly, you can never trust clowns.

I've visited the circus in subsequent playthroughs since, and it's still just as much fun as the first time around. Sure, I couldn't wait to reach the city, and there's certainly plenty there to see and do, but as it turns out, the circus is easily one of the biggest highlights of Act 3. It's certainly one worthwhile distraction off the beaten path, and a welcome change of pace that really spoke to my RPG-loving heart. Whether it be the opportunity to dance with my romantic interest as the ball dies down in Dragon Age: Inquisition, or the chance to commission a statue from the couple Stoney and Boney in Baldur's Gate 3, it's the moments where we can interact with the world and setting in a different kind of why that I'll always enjoy.

All Baldur's Gate 3 needs now is a transmog feature so my party can be stylish without compromising stats.