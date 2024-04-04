Gillian Anderson says she’s up for reprising her role as Scully in Ryan Coogler's X-Files reboot: "Maybe I'll pop in for a little something something"

Good news, X-Files fans: Gillian Anderson has teased interest in reprising her role as Agent Dana Scully in the upcoming reboot, all because director Ryan Coogler is set to develop the project.

Despite previously expressing that she had no interest in re-joining the franchise, the actor has since changed her tune. "It's so funny because, for most of my life, since I finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked, and the answer has always been, 'Nope, not gonna happen,'" Anderson said in an interview with Today . "Now Ryan Coogler has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it, I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen. I think he's a bit of a genius."

Released way back in 1993, The X-Files stars Anderson and David Duchovny as FBI special agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder, who in each episode investigate a different unsolved case involving the strange and paranormal. The original series spanned across nine seasons until 2001 and then was brought back for two more seasons in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

The reboot was announced last year , with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Coogler said to be behind it. However, no casting, plot details, or release date have been revealed as of yet. But the original The X-Files creator Chris Carter has heard Coogler’s ideas for the show and has given him his blessing , which is promising.

So will the star appear in the remake? When asked, Anderson didn't give a straightforward answer, but teased her possible involvement, "There's a chance it will happen. Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing. But I am not saying no, because I think he's really cool, and I think if he did it, it will be done incredibly well, and maybe I'll pop in for a little something something."

Alas, Anderson fans won’t have to wait for the reboot to surface to see the star on screen again, as the actor’s latest project Scoop will stream on Netflix on April 5. The flick stars Anderson as the real-life journalist who secured Prince Andrew's infamous 2019 interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The X-Files is available to watch in its entirety on Disney Plus. For more, keep up to date with upcoming TV shows heading your way this year.