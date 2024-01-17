Get a terrifying look inside Creepshow: Joe Hill's Wolverton Station

Creepshow started in 1982 as a feature film written by Stephen King, and now King's son, writer Joe Hill, is returning to the Creepshow franchise with a story of his own as part of Skybound Entertainment's Creepshow comic book line based on the current Shudder streaming series.

Skybound has released an early preview of Creepshow: Joe Hill's Wolverton Station, which adapts Hill's short story of the same name as a comic one-shot. The adaptation is co-written by Hill himself and Jason Ciaramella, with art from Michael Walsh.

"Creepshow alum and New York Times Bestseller Joe Hill (Heart-Shaped Box, Locke & Key) is joined by Jason Ciaramella (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Magic: The Gathering) and Michael Walsh (The Silver Coin) to adapt his acclaimed short story in an expanded format with new twists and turns...including a special appearance by The Creep!" reads Skybound's official description of Creepshow: Joe Hill's Wolverton Station. "They tell the terrifying tale of a businessman whose commute is about to get a lot hairier when his train makes an unexpected stop at 'Wolverton Station'."

Here's a gallery of interior pages, along with covers by Michael Walsh, Gabriel Rodriguez, and Maria Wolf:

The original 1982 Creepshow movie was written by Stephen King and directed by legendary horror director George A. Romero. Interestingly enough, King himself made a cameo in the original film alongside his son Joe Hill, who was only 9 at the time.

The film received two sequels over subsequent years, and has now been revived as a streaming anthology horror series on Shudder.

Creepshow: Joe Hill's Wolverton Station goes on sale February 14.

