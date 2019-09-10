Get a new DualShock 4 and 2,000 V-Bucks worth of Fortnite stuff for under $45

If you're in the market for a new DualShock 4, you might as well grab one that comes with some extra goodies for one of the biggest games in the world, right? That's the short and sweet pitch for this new limited-time deal, letting you snag a Fortnite Jet Black DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for $43.99 on Amazon , $16 off the standard price. It's called "Fortnite Jet Black" because it comes with a special bundle of in-game content and V-Bucks for Fortnite , not because Fortnite has its own special, Vantablack-like shade of darkness. I think.

The controller is one of the new models, which features a window that shows the current color of the lightbar and - more importantly - significantly improved battery life from the original DualShock 4s. The Fortnite content comes in three parts: the Neo Versa Outfit, Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, and 500 V-Bucks to spend on whatever you want in the in-game store. Epic Skins like Neo Versa typically cost 1500 V-Bucks (about $15) by themselves, so this deal gives you at least 2,000 V-Bucks worth of in-game stuff and a new controller - all for less than you'd typically spend on a DualShock 4 by itself.

