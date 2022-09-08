Genshin Impact 3.0 Ganyu, Kokomi, and Dori banner release time

The release times and lineups for the Ganyu, Kokomi, and Dori banners coming in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.0 have been announced, filling out the next few weeks of the big Sumeru patch.

The new 3.0 banners will start at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BT on Friday, September 9 and run through mid-day on September 27, which is when update 3.1 is scheduled to launch as part of Genshin's temporarily shortened, five-week patch cycle.

Version 3.0 Events Preview - Phase IIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!More Details >>>https://t.co/VrzlwqPiRb#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/XpO7GwoZLZSeptember 8, 2022 See more

Ganyu and Kokomi banners will be rerun simultaneously, with the new character Dori leading the shared four-star lineup of these banners alongside two popular staples: Sucrose and Xingqui. Ganyu remains a Cryo powerhouse, and Kokomi's healing and Hydro application are more relevant than ever after the release of the Dendro element, so this is a strong set of reruns for 3.0.

Dori's ability details and ascension materials were unveiled (opens in new tab) just a few days ago, so there's still time to pre-farm for the character if you're dead-set on Wishing for the Electro healer. That said, it's important to remember that there's no way to guarantee a specific four-star unit even if they are relatively common.

A new weapon banner will arrive alongside these character banners. As expected, Ganyu and Kokomi's signature weapons, Amos Bow and Everlasting Moonglow, are the featured five-stars. Amos Bow is still Ganyu's strongest choice after all this time, whereas Everlasting Moon is only the best option for Kokomi's personal damage but lacks the team utility of catalysts like Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers.

The best four-stars on the new weapon banner are the Sacrificial Sword, which is perfect for Xingqui, and the Dragon's Bane polearm, which has a valuable elemental mastery substat and damage percent passive. Rust and Favonius Greatsword are decent but more niche options, while the Eye of Perception catalyst is outclassed in virtually all cases and can be beaten by many craftable weapons. Genshin Impact weapon banners are always a little dicey, and this is one of the weaker weapon lineups we've seen in some time.

