General Fortean's secrets are revealed in Gamma Flight #4 preview

As Al Ewing's Immortal Hulk races toward its finale, spin-off limited series Gamma Flight also heads toward its conclusion, with Marvel Comics releasing a preview of Gamma Flight #4, the penultimate issue.

Written by Ewing and Crystal Frasier with art from Lan Medina and Antonia Fabela, Gamma Flight focuses on the anti-Hulk taskforce of the same name, made up of Gamma-empowered characters such as Absorbing Man, Doc Sasquatch (the recently amalgamated form of Sasquatch and Doc Samson), and Del Frye, along with other allies including Puck of Alpha Flight, She-Hulk's rival (and Absorbing Man's wife) Titania, and America Chavez.

In this preview of Gamma Flight #4, we're offered a glimpse back into the past of Dionne Fortean, the daughter of General Reg Fortean, as she finds out about her father's transformation into a new Abomination-type Gamma villain. Initially the leader of Shadow Base, whose mission was to capture and experiment on the Hulk, General Fortean has been one of the main villains throughout the run of Immortal Hulk and its spin-offs.

And it's not just readers who get some insight into Fortean's experiments from his daughter, which include strange Gamma-related surgeries done to Hulk's son Skaar and even mutating his own daughter. Dionne also spills the beans to Gamma Flight themselves, as they attempt to track down Emil Blonksy, the original Abomination (and just in time for that character's return to the MCU in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk).

Here's the preview of pages, including covers from Carlos Pacheco, Rafael Fonteriz and Marcio Manyz, and Patrick Zircher and Jesus Aburtov:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gamma Flight #4 is due out September 22, 2021, just weeks ahead of Immortal Hulk #50, the series finale.

