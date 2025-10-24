Xbox's Phil Spencer leaves it up to developers to decide if they want to use AI, and any top-down mandate "is not really a path to success"

"On the creative side, I really leave it up to the teams"

Microsoft Gaming executive VP Phil Spencer, formerly the head of Xbox, has a softer stance on AI than you would think considering the wider company's big push on the tech, as he recently said studios under his gaming division can use AI if they want to, and if not, that's cool too. No pressure.

Per IGN, during a Paley International Council Summit talk with Double Fine's Tim Schafer, Spencer explained that the gaming division's "applications of AI today are mostly actually on the security and protection of our networks," like spotting bad apples on voice and text chat.

