Infamous World of Warcraft damage fiend returns to the MMO after 1 year to sink 2 raid bosses with 300 million damage - by using a bug Blizzard thought it fixed

One of World of Warcraft's most notorious damage enthusiasts has returned to the MMO after around a year away, almost immediately finding a bug allowing them to one-shot raid bosses by dealing 300 million damage.

Rextroy explains in a new YouTube video (below) that they were messing around on the Rogue before noticing that they were getting 1,000 in healing for hitting a Critter despite only dealing 1,700 damage. The numbers don't add up as Rextroy's Rogue only has a health leech of 0.01%.

Recalling something they read about a May bug fix regarding funky Critter damage transfer, the WoW fan got to work. Rextroy tested a Frost Mage 2-set bonus that deals 15% of your Glacial Spike damage to nearby enemies and ended up eating 204 million damage – also not quite intentional.

One Shotting Raid Bosses with 300 MILLION Damage - YouTube Watch On

Rextroy hypothesizes that The War Within's pre-patch may have broken the fix from May, or maybe the leech his Rogue benefits from or the two-set bonus simply overrides the tweak. Either way, the MMO wasn't handling damage transfer on Critters, so it was time to get to work exploiting that.

Using a few more moves to amplify what Glacial Spike could do, Rextroy and company coaxed a Critter inside the latest Amirdrassil raid and managed to one-shot two of the bosses thanks to dealing over 300 million damage. The damage fiend reckons they could have brought low several more bosses, but they decided to end it there as the point was made.

Rextroy says the bug has since been reported to Blizzard and fixed on the beta realms before the video went live, so you don't have to worry about any mischief ruining the new expansion's opening weeks.

While World of Warcraft's The War Within pre-patch is available now, the full-fat expansion will launch on August 26.

