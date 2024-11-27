Despite being the frontrunner, unlucky WoW Classic grinder loses the race to max level on the MMO's new Hardcore servers after disconnecting 6 levels before the finish line

One MMO streamer determined to be the first to hit the maximum level on World of Warcraft Classic's new Hardcore Fresh servers was forcibly kicked out of the running after losing all his progress just six levels before the finish line, following a poorly timed disconnect.

The fresh WoW Classic 20th Anniversary Edition realms went live on November 21, giving nostalgic players the chance to make the journey to level 60 all over again. You could go about this in quite a relaxing way, taking your time and making steady progress, but some MMO fans instead took it as a challenge and began racing to see who could be the first to hit max level on the Hardcore servers, where the stakes are high and death means you have to start over from the beginning.

As Wowhead reports , one Twitch streamer, Ahmpy, appeared to have victory in his grasp in the race over the weekend. He was in first place, had climbed all the way to level 54, and had just six levels to go before he was able to take the crown. However, this would soon crumble. In a clip capturing the moment, Ahmpy's game suddenly freezes while his character is being attacked. He waits for a while, but it just doesn't spring back into action. The streamer closes some extra tabs but is soon hit with a "World of Warcraft is not responding" and eventually closes out of the game.

When he reloads, it's already over. His character was dead, and on Hardcore, there's no coming back from that. The player in second place, Zeroji, was able to take the lead despite originally being a couple of levels behind Ahmpy, and ultimately became the winner – WoW community commentator @N_Tys26 on Twitter says it took Zeroji almost four days in total to claim the crown.

𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐋 𝟔𝟎 𝐎𝐍 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐂In a turbulent race which saw deaths to two front runners, has come to an end with the persistent Zeroji claiming Server First Level 60 on his hunter for Hardcore Classic Fresh.Zeroji's /played was a… pic.twitter.com/qYKpDILFoHNovember 26, 2024

No doubt there'll be more community-driven races in the MMO later down the line for players like Ahmpy to have another chance to prove themselves. Blizzard recently announced that the MMO will be introducing Mists of Pandaria Classic servers at some point next year, which will remain pretty faithful to the originals.

After 20 years of WoW updates, will Blizzard ever need to wipe the slate clean? Maybe "at some long, distant point," but the MMO has already been totally "rebuilt."