With Oscar Isaac’s Metal Gear Solid film MIA, Hideo Kojima eyes a Furiosa actor as the perfect lead: "I could only see him as Snake"

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid director Hideo Kojima has made his love for the recent Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga no secret, calling the film his Bible and its director his God. Now, Kojima has spread the love to an actor who he "could only see" as Metal Gear's Solid Snake.

While Kojima has gushed about the film's two leads before, calling Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth "great," what he found "even more blinding this time" were two supporting characters: Mary, Furiosa's mother played by Charlee Fraser, and Jack, Furiosa's mentor played by Tom Burke. "These two new characters are too cool! The actors who played them are sure to be a breakout hit," Kojima tweeted.

Part of that love for the characters might come from Burke's resemblance to Kojima's beloved Solid Snake character. "I could only see him as Snake," he added. "When I met Tom at a party, I asked him about it and he told me that he was told that he looked like Snake by the crew on the first day of shooting."

A Metal Gear Solid film was in development at one point, with its director teasing a "new type of action" for the espionage flick, but our last update on the project came two years ago when Oscar Isaac, the actor once attached to Snake, said the team was still "looking for the story." If production ever kicks back up, at least we know which actor has Kojima's blessing to step into the role.

The Mad Max game lead has hit back at Furiosa’s director and his “complete arrogance” over the open-world romp, while blaming Metal Gear Solid 5’s close launch as a factor for bad sales.