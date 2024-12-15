The Witcher 4's Ciri sounded completely different because, yes, she has a new voice actor that "truly brought Ciri to life"

The Witcher 4's trailer was a huge and hugely unexpected moment at The Game Awards 2024 that raised more questions than answers, like 'Was that Geralt's voice at the end?' Well, yes. 'So, which Witcher 3 ending is canon?' We might have an idea. And, 'Wait, what happened to Ciri's voice?'

Ciri sounded much more gruff in our first look, but it's not just because she's aged since we last saw her a decade ago - it's because CD Projekt Red has recast the role entirely. The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt's rendition of the character was played by Jo Wyatt, though the studio has now confirmed that she won't be returning the for fourquel.

The Witcher IV — Cinematic Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2024

In a statement to TheGamer, a CDPR spokesperson confirmed that The Witcher 4's Ciri will instead be voiced by Ciara Berkeley and you can hear her all throughout the game's cinematic trailer. "Ciara is a talented actress who impressed us with her enthusiasm and vocal acting skills," the statement reads, "and in this trailer we believe she truly brought Ciri to life in a way that is both faithful to the character and exciting for fans of the series."

CD Projekt Red hasn't decided to replace its entire cast, though. Geralt of Rivia can briefly be heard at the end of the trailer, and the studio more recently confirmed that actor Doug Cockle is once again lending his effortlessly smokey voice to the character, thankfully. The developer also hyped up the game as its "most immersive and ambitious open-world Witcher game to date" that'll kick off a "new saga" for the series.

