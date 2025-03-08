The Witcher 4 devs explain how Ciri's fighting style will differ from Geralt's: "He's nimble, but he feels like a block...she's liquid"
Ciri's build and personality all influence a new fighting style in CD Projekt Red's sequel
The Witcher 4's biggest change from CD Projekt Red's first three fantasy epics is in its main protagonist, transitioning away from the gruff Geralt and toward his understudy/surrogate daughter Ciri. Naturally, swapping out heroes means more than just a revamped character model, and CDPR has now hinted at how combat is changing alongside the protagonist.
While delving into the sequel's reveal trailer, senior communications manager Pawel Burza points at one particular shot that shows Ciri pinning a monster to the ground before performing a "really cool" somersault to land her finishing blow. Sure, it's badass, but it's also an example of how she'll move differently to Geralt. "You don't see Geralt doing these things," Burza says. "He's nimble, but he feels like a block, in some sense. She's like, liquid, compared to him."
Game director Sebastian Kalemba notes how "she moves like she was raised by wolves in Kaer Morhen," which "comes from her personality, her posture and stuff." Of course, someone with a different upbringing and fighting style is going to influence a completely different form of combat. We got little hints at how she'd play in The Witcher 3, but The Witcher 4 will properly emphasize how unique she is.
- CD Projekt Red's decision to have Ciri be the star of The Witcher 4 was "the super right choice," that the devs made for the RPG sequel "instantly" 9 years ago
- There are "many very valid worries and responses" to Ciri taking the lead in The Witcher 4, but CDPR says "we're not suddenly making up stuff just because we want to"
"You also need to think about it - her body type is much different than what you expect from Geralt," Burza continues. "He's more blocky, she's more nimble, and she's smaller, which lets her use that to her advantage, because she's more agile."
The Witcher 4 director refutes claims that Ciri's appearance has changed since the reveal trailer: "We have not modified it"
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Netflix's The Witcher casts its first game-exclusive character with a Witcher 1 deep-cut who Geralt first took care of in the 2007 RPG
The Witcher series' new book offers a blast to Geralt's teenage past dubbed Crossroads of Ravens, and it'll be out in English this fall