The Witcher 4 dev wastes no time jumping into the new book after its Polish release

Between the games and the Netflix show, The Witcher has become a hugely popular series over the last decade or so, spurring many people to go back and read the books they're based on, and with the latest in the series having just released, one The Witcher 4 dev is already diving in.

When you're adapting an existing series into a game, it's understandably important to make sure you're up to date on all the lore, so it's not exactly surprising to see Michał Nowakowski, CEO of CD Projekt Red, already getting started with the latest release in The Witcher book series, Rodroże kruków (meaning 'Crossroads of Ravens', for my fellow non-Polish speakers).

Today is the day of celebration for everyone who loves The Witcher. Andrzej Sapkowski’s new book in the series has just launched (for now Polish language only). This one goes back to Geralt’s youth. Time to do some reading! pic.twitter.com/MA1pIdwjMPNovember 29, 2024

In a Tweet about the book, Nowakoswki writes "Today is the day of celebration for everyone who loves The Witcher. Andrzej Sapkowski's new book in the series has just launched", before noting, "This one goes back to Geralt's youth. Time to do some reading!"

It's the ninth book in The Witcher series, and despite its popularity, it's Sapkowski's first new release since in the series Season of Storms in 2013. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to join Nowakowski in checking it out, then you better start brushing up on your Polish as the book is yet to be translated into any other languages. While the last entry in the series took five years to be translated, the series' newfound popularity will hopefully speed that up a little this time around.

With The Witcher 4's development now well underway, now is probably the perfect time to dive into the books if you haven't already. Or alternatively, you could just load up The Witcher 3 for another playthrough, which is probably what I'll end up doing.

