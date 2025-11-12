CD Projekt Red co-CEO wasn't confident The Witcher 3's tone would go down well, but Game of Thrones' success reassured him: "People understood that they really liked that dark fantasy"

"[Game of Thrones' success] was a great moment for me, that's [when I thought] OK, OK, there's great potential"

CD Projekt Red's joint CEO Adam Badowski recalls being worried about the reception to The Witcher 3's dark fantasy stylings, but Game of Thrones' success gave him confidence.

The Witcher 3 turned 10 this year and it's impossible to overstate just how much of a big deal it turned out to be; turning a relatively niche series into a sensation that now has an also-massive TV series adaptation, and The Witcher 4 being one of the most anticipated games of the generation.

