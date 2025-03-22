A potential The Last of Us season 1 plot hole has sparked a lot of debate among the fans

Season 2 of The Last of Us is just around the corner, but fans have taken to Reddit to highlight an issue with one of the debut season's most beloved characters. Nick Offerman delivered an Emmy-winning performance as lovestruck recluse Bill when he found a kindred spirit at the end of the world with Murray Bartlett's Frank. However, now fans are thinking that their private paradise could've lasted a little longer had only Bill applied the right protection.

Taking to the forum, one fan asked, "Anyone else think it’s unbelievable that Bill didn’t wear body armor with plates?" This is a fair assessment when considering the small siege that Bill had to fight off near the tail end of the episode. The question sparked a lively debate about a small detail that could have made a significant difference in the show's heart-wrenching third episode, "Long, Long Time." One fan supported the argument, but considering the fortress Bill had built for himself and Frank, he may not have felt the need to wear any. "Unbelievable that he wouldn’t own body armor with plates? Sure. Unbelievable that we never saw him in i, given the circumstances surrounding his scenes? Not at all."

The issue led other fans to poke holes elsewhere in the episode, with one saying, "The only unbelievable scene for me is Bill in the middle of the street shooting the raiders with a sniper without any cover." Come on, Bill – get it together, guy.

One fan argued that it was perhaps finding love that made him lose his whip-smart tactical methods. "Over time due to companionship and love he’s softened ever so slightly and the night of the raid he doesn’t think, he panics and just acts, acts recklessly too, in order to protect the one he loves he runs out guns blazing. Like he says in the show, he was never afraid until he met Frank. The fear and the adrenaline hit him, and he reacts probably like most people in a crisis."

Either way, it's an element that can easily be overlooked, thanks to the heartfelt story told in the groundbreaking series' standalone chapter. When The Last of Us season 2 arrives on April 13, we'll have to see if there are any more like that. To get yourself fully prepared for when Joel, Ellie, and the Clickers return, get everything we know about The Last of Us season 2 here.