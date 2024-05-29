Terraria creator in shambles as a Terraria mod beats the game itself on a list of the best soundtracks: "I'm gonna hire your sound guy"

A list of the 100 best video game soundtracks of all time placed the Terraria Calamity mod over the base game - and Terraria's director is in absolute shambles over the news.

OperaGX, the internet browser built with gamers in mind, ranked the top 100 video game soundtracks over on social media with the Terraria Calamity OST by DM Dokuro slotting in at ninth place. Vanilla Terraria's OST didn't place anywhere in the top 100.

"How's a mod for my game gonna beat out my game," Terraria creator Andrew 'Redigit' Spinks tweeted alongside a crying face emoji before congratulating the modding team. The Calamity mod account responded with a Darth Vader versus Old Man Obi gif - a 'student becomes the master' kinda jab. "Jokes on you. I'm gonna hire your sound guy," was Spinks' simple counter.

The Terraria creator is somewhat known for his sassy and hilarious online tweets - he recently roasted indie publisher Devolver Digital with a diss powerful enough to make Kendrick Lamar's left eyelid wince . But OperaGX was gracious (or sly) enough to give Spinks an "honorary" 9.5 placement, which is basically the equivalent of handing an unplugged controller to a child. Both soundtracks are still peak, though.

The Calamity mod does more than add an incredible set of songs, however. Calamity is a total overhaul mod that not only makes small changes to the game's boss order and available vendor items but also adds dozens of hours of endgame shenanigans to get lost in.

The Terraria Calamity OST was also good enough to place over dozens of beloved soundtracks, beating the likes of Halo, Final Fantasy 7, and Red Dead Redemption 2. The only soundtracks that managed to place above the mod were Hotline Miami 2, Ultrakill, Cyberpunk 2077, Hollow Knight, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Undertale, The Witcher 3, and lo-fi masterpiece Minecraft.

Terraria’s creator said the worst part of making one of the best indie games ever is that their wife likes Stardew Valley more.